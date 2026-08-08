Tarik Skubal Already Wants Tigers Reunion Just Days After Stunning Dodgers Move

If the last few days have told us anything, it is that Tarik Skubal loves the Detroit Tigers, and that love runs deep. He came through the Tigers’ farm system and has played only for Detroit since his MLB debut in 2020. He has gone from having a temporary locker in the center of the club’s 2020 spring training clubhouse to becoming a confident two-time AL Cy Young winner. So, it was understandable that when his trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers went through, he was emotional. And he still is, wishing for a reunion with his former clubhouse.

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“I would love to play my whole career in Detroit,” Skubal said, as per Pardon My Take on X. “I would love to. And hopefully, those negotiations pick back up in November once the playoffs are done. And we’ll see where that goes. Hopefully, they’re involved with everything; I would love to return. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about the City of Detroit and the manager, the coaching, the staff, the trainers, the teammates; it’s tough.

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“And I’m going to try not to cry right now, but I love all those guys. So hopefully they’re involved in November, and we’ll see what happens then.”

During ‘The Deadline,’ Skubal was traded to the Dodgers in a deal that sent prospects Zyhir Hope, River Ryan, and Brady Smith to Detroit. While Skubal publicly expressing his desire to return to Detroit may sound odd, it highlights the Dodgers’ challenge in retaining their latest star pitcher. In typical Dodgers fashion, they could offer him a hefty extension, but with Scott Boras representing Skubal, nothing is likely to happen before free agency. The starting pitcher has a $32 million salary and is expected to enter free agency this offseason.

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Skubal currently has a 2.81 ERA this season, along with 122 SO. If he can maintain his momentum through the upcoming postseason and help the Dodgers achieve a three-peat, Los Angeles could be more likely to offer him a lucrative contract. The Tigers, on the other hand, are not known for offering hefty contracts to their players. Even if he wants to return to his former club, could he really pass up the advantages of being part of a winning team?

“I’m excited to be a Dodger,” Tarik Skubal said after his Dodgers trade. “I’m excited to get down there and meet all those guys and chase three championships in a row. That’s hard to do, so I’m so excited to be a part of that. But it’s a lot of different emotions. Definitely kind of a rollercoaster a little bit.”

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Despite being a part of the Tigers since his 2020 debut, Skubal is yet to win a ring. The standout moment for him came when Detroit advanced to the ALDS after defeating the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series. But that doesn’t take away from how special his journey there was. The 29-year-old’s last outing with Detroit was an emotional one, highlighted by his 1,000th career strikeout. Just three days later, he was dealt to the Dodgers.

“That whole offseason I’ve never been more motivated, and then go in and we lose Game 5 again. That failure kind of sparks some more motivation, just to dig deeper and see how well you can truly be. The goal was always to win a World Series for the city, for the organization that took a chance on me. It’s tough. I love all those guys in there. They’re some of my best friends,” Skubal added.

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Motivation to reach and win a World Series may change Skubal’s mind about staying with the Dodgers. However, if the Dodgers win their third consecutive rings this year, Skubal’s free agency would get even more interesting. Skubal is not coming cheap, and with cash-rich teams like the Dodgers and Mets probably going for him, Skubal’s wish for a Tigers’ return may take time to come true.