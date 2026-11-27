Sixteen seconds of car selfie footage gave New York Mets fans their first real taste of a nine-year, $450 million investment. Tarik Skubal, the two-time Cy Young Award-winning left-hander, cleared his physical on Wednesday and then used Thanksgiving to reach the Queens fan base that has waited for a World Series parade since 1986.

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In a video shared on the Mets’ official X channel, Skubal greeted Mets fans for the first time as one of their own, using the Thanksgiving holiday to introduce himself from the driver’s seat of his car.

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“What’s up Mets fans? This is Tarik Skubal. Just wanted to get on here and say happy Thanksgiving. You know, I’m super excited to be a Met. I’m fired up. I can’t wait to get to Citi Field.”

That fired-up tone fits a pitcher who landed the richest contract ever for an arm. The deal, brokered by agent Scott Boras, tops the 12-year, $325 million pact right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in December 2023. It includes a $45 million signing bonus, no opt-outs, a full no-trade clause, and $30 million in deferred salary.

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Skubal then turned toward the people filling the seats. In the same X video, he closed with a direct nod to the standards fans set for the clubhouse, a message that fit the holiday theme of gratitude.

“I just wanted to let you guys know I’m thankful for you and your expectations for us and demanding the best out of us each day. So, let’s go Mets!”

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Those words land differently in Queens, where the 2026 season tested the fan base’s patience early. Despite the league’s highest payroll, the Mets opened 22-33 and finished 74-88, last in the NL East, missing October for a second straight year. A below-average rotation sat at the center of that slide, which explains the demand for a true ace.

That frustration has built over owner Steve Cohen’s six years in charge, which brought heavy spending and mixed results. In 2022, the Mets reached October as a wild card after 101 wins, and in 2024, they ran to the NLCS. Outfielder Juan Soto’s $765 million deal two years ago set the bar for splash signings, yet no pennant followed.

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And we have seen that signing an ace doesn’t necessarily mean a postseason berth.

Right-hander Gerrit Cole’s nine-year, $324 million deal with the New York Yankees in December 2019 yielded a unanimous 2023 AL Cy Young, yet the Yankees went 82-80 and missed October.

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But whatever the price, Skubal’s own pursuit of a ring began from humble beginnings.

The Detroit Tigers took him in the ninth round in 2018, and flexor surgery in 2022 sidelined him for almost 11 months. He returned July 4, 2023, and has posted a 2.47 ERA over 626 1/3 innings since the start of that season, while his 2.13 postseason ERA across eight starts still lacks a championship.

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Meanwhile, Skubal was not the only Met tied to the holiday spirit.

Right-hander Jonah Tong, a young pitcher in the Mets’ system, represented the players at the annual MetsGiving event, teaming with the Amazin’ Mets Foundation to hand out turkeys and groceries in Bayside, Queens. The initiative delivered a record 9,000 turkeys across all five boroughs through 31 community partners.

All that said and done, the real stakes arrive in 2027.

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With Skubal fronting the staff, rookie starter Nolan McLean and right-hander Christian Scott no longer have to carry top-of-the-rotation workloads, and projections lift the rotation from 12th to 6th in MLB while trimming 58 forecasted runs allowed. ESPN’s model also lifts New York’s NL East odds from 20% to 36%, making the Mets division favorites.

That wider picture explains why New York believes this signing can change the direction of its 2027 season.

Why the move to Queens boosts Tarik Skubal’s value?

A new October push needs the right backdrop, and Citi Field supplies one. Its 95 park factor means it suppresses about 5% of the runs a league-average park allows, which shields a pitcher’s ERA and WHIP when hitters lift mistakes. That matters after Dodger Stadium, where a 124 home run factor and a 1.05 WHIP left less room for error.

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The ratios show the size of the upgrade.

Skubal brings a 2.72 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, and a 4.4% walk rate that sits in the 99th percentile. The Mets’ 2026 rotation ranked 23rd in MLB with a 4.47 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP, and he even edges McLean, who posted a 3.16 ERA.

McLean slots in beside him, giving New York a potential top-end tandem. Scott and young arm Zac Thornton showed promise in their first full big league seasons, and left-hander Sean Manaea is penciled in as the fifth starter.

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The lineup should supply run support.

Soto and shortstop Francisco Lindor anchor the order, while first baseman Paul Goldschmidt signed a one-year, $8 million deal after posting a .967 OPS against lefties in 2026. He is expected to platoon with first baseman Jared Young.

Center fielder A.J. Ewing, 22, also signed an extension through 2034.

Add it up and projections now tab the Mets as NL East favorites, though the front office is still looking for one more impact bat to pair with that first-base platoon.

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With the lockout set to begin on December 1, Skubal has only a little over a week to get acquainted with the Mets front office and coaching staff, which made this video his opening statement to Queens. Now, the left-hander has to turn that Thanksgiving spirit into a deep October run, the kind of result a fan base that has waited since 1986 keeps demanding.