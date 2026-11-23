“We are certainly going to, more than likely, make a decision before December 1st.” Tarik Skubal’s agent Scott Boras had suggested that Skubal’s future would be decided before December 1, but the New York Mets wasted little time turning speculation into a blockbuster move. Coming off a disappointing 2026 season, the Mets have once again leaned on their financial muscle, emerging as the winners of the Skubal sweepstakes with a deal that sets a new record for an MLB pitcher.

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After making headlines with their staggering $765 million investment in Juan Soto, the franchise has delivered another statement signing. However, Skubal’s arrival could mean far more than a fresh start for the Mets, as this record-breaking move threatens to shift the balance of power across Major League Baseball.

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“Tarik Skubal and the New York Mets are in agreement on a nine-year, $450 million contract, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan shared via X.

Skubal’s $450 million over nine years (through 2035) eclipses Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s previous pitcher record of $325 million by $125 million. It is the fourth-largest contract in MLB history overall, trailing only Juan Soto ($765M), Shohei Ohtani ($700M), and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($500M).

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The Mets also followed the Dodgers’ strategy in handing out the deal. Skubal’s deal reportedly includes $30 million in deferred money (paid out from 2036 to 2045), a full no-trade clause, and no opt-outs.

The contract, despite being a record-breaker in MLB, was rightly projected before. With Suitors like the Mets, Dodgers, and the Blue Jays in contention, the former Cy Young winner was predicted to fetch around $400 million. The $450 million deal sounds huge after Skubal missed around six weeks in 2026.

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Despite missing roughly six weeks early in the season following a minimally invasive NanoNeedle scope procedure on his left elbow, Skubal dominated across 26 total starts with the Tigers and Dodgers (who acquired him at the August trade deadline). He finished 2026 with a 12–7 record, 2.73 ERA, and 186 strikeouts in 158.2 innings.

However, as the Mets have the last laugh, it came as a surprise that the Dodgers couldn’t seal Skubal, even though they had him during the second leg of 2026.

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With MLB’s Collective Bargaining Agreement expiring on December 1 and owners pushing for major economic changes, including potential salary cap proposals, rival front offices were hesitant to hand out historic guaranteed money before knowing the league’s future financial rules. According to ESPN, the Dodgers never even submitted a formal offer because of this pre-lockout economic uncertainty.

Not to miss that the Dodgers owner Mark Walter’s legal turmoil may have impacted the franchise to go for their typical aggressive deals. For the Mets, though, it’s just another episode of Steve Cohen’s deep pockets.

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Just as he did when signing Juan Soto to a $765 million deal two winters ago, Cohen ignored the looming labor battle. Starting with an opening bid near $400 million, the Mets willingly escalated to $450 million with an immediate, lockout-proof $45 million signing bonus to lock up baseball’s best pitcher before the December 1 deadline.

Despite carrying baseball’s highest payroll, New York finished last in the NL East at 74–88 in 2026, missing the playoffs for a second straight year largely because their rotation ERA tumbled to 23rd in the majors. So, President of baseball operations David Stearns viewed Skubal as the only unquestionable Game 1 playoff starter on the market to anchor young arms like Nolan McLean and Christian Scott.

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The once-struggling rotation of the Mets now hopefully has a new look and more dominant posture next season.

The Mets’ new-look rotation will be their key next season

Behind Skubal, 2026 rookie standout Nolan McLean (3.16 ERA across 31 games) already flashed ace-level potential. With Skubal absorbing the toughest matchups, McLean can settle into a No. 2 role where his ceiling makes them one of the most formidable lefty-righty duos in the NL.

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Moreover, unlike past Mets rotations built around aging veterans, the 2027 group features a fresh core of homegrown arms. Right-hander Christian Scott posted a 27.0% whiff rate and elite 90th-percentile extension in 2026 after returning from elbow surgery. Left-hander Zac Thornton (sub-4.00 ERA in 2026) brings swing-and-miss stuff to the middle of the staff.

Top prospect Jonah Tong adds another high-ceiling option pushing for innings, while veterans like Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga, and a returning Tylor Megill provide experienced depth. Furthermore, Stearns has indicated the Mets may still add another proven starter via free agency or trade.

So, after years, Mets fans can bet on their rotation in the next season.