Tarik Skubal Opens Up on “Rollercoaster” Season as MLB Return Remains Uncertain Amid Injury Battle

2026 is proving to be cruel for Tarik Skubal. The year started with him fighting an arbitration battle with the Detroit Tigers, and he remained far from his Cy Young-winning season last year. Just when the Tigers are ranked fourth in the division, Skubal’s 2.70 ERA didn’t help at-large. And the worst was his injury. He had arthroscopic surgery on his left elbow to remove loose bodies and is currently rehabbing. While Skubal’s return is still not yet scheduled, he hints at the difficult season.

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“Yeah, it’s kind of been a little bit of a rollercoaster, but every season kind of is,” Detroit reporter Brad Galli quoted Skubal.

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Skubal is currently on a minor-league rehab assignment with the High-A West Michigan Whitecaps. But the Tigers have not briefed about his return. And what seems more puzzling for the fans is how Skubal’s “rollercoaster” remark coincides with the Tigers’ struggling season and his trade rumors.

Skubal is currently in his rental with the Tigers, and despite winning the arbitration against his team, he is yet to be extended. Last year, he posted a 13-6 record with a 2.21 ERA, 241 strikeouts, and a 0.89 WHIP. This made everyone believe that the Tigers would offer a qualifying offer, but nothing such happened.

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Imago July 2, 2024, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA: Detroit Tigers starting pitcher TARIK SKUBAL 29 during a MLB, Baseball Herren. USA baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field. The Twins won 5-3. Minneapolis USA – ZUMAg254 20240702_zsp_g254_078 Copyright: xStevenxGarciax

“There is no offer, and there won’t be an offer until the end of the season,” Skubal said back in March. “My focus is on playing baseball and winning this year. I’ll deal with the contract stuff at the end of the year, and then we’ll kind of see. And that’s fine. It’s their decision.” On the other hand, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes that with the Tigers struggling on the field, it’s more likely that they will trade Skubal for short-term gains.

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“It’s trending that way. Talking with people around the game, that is their feeling.” Rosenthal spoke of the possibility of a Skubal trade on Saturday’s MLB on FOX pregame show. “The outlook right now is rather bleak, and honestly, it’s difficult to imagine them making up a 14-game under .500 deficit, getting back to .500, and then contending even in a weak American League. So the question becomes, ‘Will Skubal be healthy enough?’ It’s what we don’t know.”

However, despite the Tigers struggling, they are not rushing with their top pitcher. The reason could be their long-term bet on Skubal, or the Tigers are getting him ready for the trade deadline.

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For the fans, they need to test their patience more to see Skubal back on the mound. But maybe he will don some other jersey by the time he is back.

Suitors lined up for Tarik Skubal

The Tigers would not find it difficult to get suitors for Skubal. Trading their ace while he is healthy guarantees a franchise-altering haul of prospects, whereas holding onto him could mean losing him for only compensatory draft picks. And the Los Angeles Dodgers will always be the first name rumored in any blockbuster trade.

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The Dodgers need pitchers, especially as Tyler Glasnow’s return is getting delayed. The Dodgers can offer a mix of high-end prospects (like outfielders Josue De Paula or Daulton Rushing) alongside young MLB roster pieces to meet Detroit’s massive asking price. Then there’s the Philadelphia Phillies. Dave Dombrowski is always known for blockbuster trades.

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So, adding Skubal to a rotation already featuring Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sánchez gives them a lethal postseason pitching trio. But it could limit their ability to add right-handed bats. Still, till the time Skubal is not returning, we would be skeptical if the suitors would splash big for someone in the IL.