Tarik Skubal to the Bronx? Yankees Reportedly Weighing a Run at the Top Free Agent

For the New York Yankees, having one of baseball’s best rotations should have been a ticket to postseason glory. Instead, their 2026 campaign exposed a familiar weakness: even the strongest arms can run out of gas when the stakes are highest. The Bronx Bombers finished the regular season ranked first with a 3.23 ERA, yet their starters struggled to consistently work deep into playoff games, leaving the team searching for answers when it mattered most. Now, with another October disappointment behind them, the Yankees appear ready to explore a blockbuster solution.

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Enter Tarik Skubal. The former Detroit Tigers ace could give New York’s rotation another elite arm, but landing a pitcher of his caliber rarely comes without a price. With the Yankees already boasting considerable pitching depth, pursuing Skubal could force the front office to sacrifice valuable arms to make the deal happen.

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“Tarik Skubal in pinstripes? The Yankees are weighing a run at Skubal in free agency and could then trade from their pitching depth. If the Yankees land Skubal, which pitcher would you be willing to move?” SleeperYankees shared via X.

The former Cy Young winner enjoyed another highly dominant season in 2026, splitting his time between the Tigers and the Los Angeles Dodgers after a blockbuster mid-season trade. Despite undergoing a brief arthroscopic elbow surgery in May that sidelined him for about five weeks, he returned at an elite level and finished the year as the most sought-after pitcher in baseball ahead of entering free agency.

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Combined across both teams, Skubal started 26 games, pitching 158.2 innings and posting a stellar 12–7 record. He maintained a 2.72 ERA, racked up 186 strikeouts, and registered a microscopic 0.96 WHIP.

“1. Tarik Skubal, LHSP… Projected contract/QO: eight years, $352 million (44 AAV), not eligible for QO,” ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projected. This means Skubal could break Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325 million record deal with the Dodgers and could become the most expensive pitcher in MLB. This automatically makes the cash-rich teams like the Dodgers and New York Mets the best place for Skubal to land.

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For the Yankees, their need could push the other contenders out. Pairing Skubal with Gerrit Cole would give the Yankees arguably the most terrifying postseason rotation duo in modern baseball history. However, layering a $44 million AAV onto the Yankees’ existing payroll would instantly shove them past the highest luxury tax threshold.

As a repeat offender, New York would face a 110% surcharge on every dollar over the limit, alongside steep draft-pick penalties. In this case, the front office would be mandated to offload money from their pitching depth.

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Carlos Rodón is one option. He represents a highly valuable, front-of-the-rotation left-hander, but his remaining contract is incredibly heavy. If Skubal takes over as the premier southpaw ace next to Gerrit Cole, Rodón becomes luxury depth that the Yankees can no longer justify under the luxury tax.

Both Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil represent younger, dynamic arms with years of cheap team control ahead of them. So, if the Yankees prefer to keep their veteran pitchers and shed young talent to restock other positions, one of these two would be the centerpiece of a blockbuster deal.

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Trading young, high-upside starters under team control would net the Yankees elite, established superstar position players or high-end prospects from teams undergoing a rebuild.

The Yankees are no strangers to making blockbuster trades with their depth. Back in 2023, the Yankees gave up Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez, Drew Thorpe, and catcher Kyle Higashioka to get Juan Soto and Trent Grisham. They completely gutted their immediate upper-minor-league and major-league pitching depth. While it left their rotation thin, it netted them a generational, middle-of-the-order bat that immediately propelled them back to a pennant window.

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So, the Yankees are well-equipped to land Skubal. But factors like a probable lockout and the trade value of their pitching depth would determine if the Bombers gain enough scope to accommodate Skubal. Moreover, the Yankees have a few other areas to focus on, such as shortstops.

Splashing out $300 million+ for a starter would thus limit the scope in the offseason. A single Tarik Skubal trade may not solve all the issues for the Yankees.