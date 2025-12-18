Tarik Skubal vs Paul Skenes: Who Should Start for Team USA in WBC 2026? Pitching Stats, H2H & More Compared

In news that no one saw coming, Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal has decided to pitch for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Most elite arms try to stay away from extra load, but here you have Skubal joining another key arm—Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.

With two reigning Cy Young Award winners on the same staff, it looks like Team USA will enter the tournament with one of the deepest pitching staffs. The 2026 World Baseball Classic begins on March 5, with Team USA opening Pool B play on March 6 at Daikin Park in Houston. Team USA had finished as runner-up in the 2023 tournament, falling to Japan in the championship game.

With Skubal and Skenes both confirmed, the elephant in the room is who should start for Team USA?

Tarik Skubal vs. Paul Skenes: Who is the best pitcher in MLB?

Both Skubal and Skenes come to WBC with a resume that places them at the top of the league. Skubal is coming off his second consecutive American League Cy Young award. He posted a 13–6 record with a league-leading 2.21 ERA across 31 starts for the Detroit Tigers. Hence, not a surprise that he deserved that accolade.

Plus, this season followed a 2024 as a dominant season. He led the American League in wins (18), ERA (2.39), and strikeouts (228) and went on to become the Triple Crown winner. His success is built essentially on efficiency and on strike throwing.

Skubal leads MLB in first-pitch strike percentage, standing roughly at 70%, and ranks among the league’s leaders in the overall strike rate. So, he has what it takes to work deep into the games. Now compare that to Paul Skenes, and even he has excelled on the NL side.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ ace has finished the season with a 1.97 ERA, which is head-turning. All this while going 10-10 on a club that has provided him with less offensive support. He won the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year Award and then even topped it off with an NL Cy Young in 2025. And Skenes is great in his own way. He lies on a broader pitch mix and ranks among the MLB leaders in swinging strike percentage. His sheer ability to change speeds and shapes mid-at-bat makes him a no-brainer.

Skubal vs. Skenes: Who Should Start for Team USA in the WBC?

Selecting who will start in the World Baseball Classic in this aspect is not black and white—it all comes down to context, too. The tournament will feature shortened pitch counts and a lineup filled with creme de la creme hitters from around the world. So the ability to be efficient and adapt will also come into play in the starter workload.

And in this case, Tarik Skubal’s efficiency puts him ahead. He works ahead in counts and limits extended innings, which can be valuable during tournament play. During the 2025 season, he pitched at least seven innings in 10 starts. And who can forget the 13-strikeout shutout against the Cleveland Guardians? It was he displaying the command and durability he has.

Now Skenes, without a doubt, brings a different advantage. His pitch and velocity diversity allow him to nullify the hitters even when his command is not the best. His prep routing and attention to detail have been talked about by teammates and coaches, and these can be valuable.

Given that Team USA has other starters like Joe Ryan and bullpen arms like Mason Miller, they have flexibility on how they plan the rotation out. The decision may be based on rest schedules and the importance of specific games and against which team, then a fixed plan.

Tarik Skubal vs. Paul Skenes: Stats and Head-to-Head Matchups?

From a pure stat perspective, both pitchers are arriving at the WBC with the best numbers. Skubal completed the season with a 13-6 record and a 2.21 ERA across 31 starts. That’s the lowest ERA in the American League. He also earned his second AL Cy Young award and got 26 of 30 first-place votes.

His efficiency stands out in numbers as well, and he leads MLB with a 70% first-pitch strike rate, and he places hitters in pitchers’ counts 45.7% of the time. Even after making only two postseason starts, he finished second in total postseason strikeouts!

Skenes posted an MLB best of 1.97 ERA and finished 10-10 for the Pirates. He also had the 2024 Rookie of the Year hanging over his head, and he added the NL Cy Young Award this season to his resume, too.