Tarik Skubal’s Detroit Exit All but Confirmed as Tigers Poised to Lose $13M Dispute, Per Insider

This offseason, Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers entered into disagreements over salary. However, it seems all that is coming to an end with the result close to being revealed.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Tarik Skubal will reportedly win his arbitration case against the Tigers. Jim Riley of BALLCAP Sports analyses this development on his YouTube channel.

“I think Skubal gets the win here. He’s put in a bid for $32 million; the Tigers are in at $19 million. The arbiters have to rule in favor of one side; they don’t meet at the middle. So, it is more likely that Skubal wins this. I think that 19 is a clear low ball. I can see that. I think the arbiters will see that. And once that $32 million is officially on the books for the Detroit Tigers, it will be interesting to see where the trade talks go from there. I actually think it will heat back up for the third or fourth time this offseason, and maybe actually have the most validity. Because when this Tigers team sees $32 million on their balance sheet, they may be more inclined than ever to move him. Especially if there are significant offers on the table from the Dodgers and any other team that has been in conversation with the Tigers about Skubal. And, I’m not saying it means that he will be traded, but I think the highest likelihood of a trade will be there, and I think the trade talks will heat up again, after Skubal wins this year,” Riley stated on the YouTube channel.

The Detroit Tigers could face a major decision if Skubal wins the arbitration battle. With Skubal asking for $32 million as his next salary, it may simply be above what the team is comfortable paying.

Spotrac lists Javier Báez as the highest-paid player on the Tigers for the 2026 season, with a salary of $23,333,333. That puts Skubal’s projected number far above the current top of Detroit’s payroll structure.

On top of that, Skubal’s request and the team’s offer have created a $13 million gap. If the ruling goes in Skubal’s favor, the Tigers may decide it makes more sense to explore a trade and reallocate those funds elsewhere.

At the same time, Skubal’s growing market value only adds fuel to the speculation. The arbitration gap has already pushed trade chatter higher across the league.

Buster Olney of ESPN, speaking on JustBaseballMedia’s podcast, noted that interest from other teams has only increased. With multiple suitors potentially in the mix, Detroit could view a trade as an opportunity to bring back strong value.

Notably, Skubal and the Tigers reached this stage after failing to agree by the 8 pm deadline on January 8, 2026. The disagreement came down to money: Skubal pushed for $32 million, while the Tigers held firm at $19 million.

Both sides have continued negotiating ahead of a potential hearing. The hearing window is scheduled between January 26, 2026, and February 13, 2026.

Still, there’s also a strong argument for keeping him. Skubal’s production and pitching arsenal make him one of the most valuable arms in the league, and Detroit may not want to weaken its rotation.

His 90mph fastballs, hard sliders, sinkers, and changeups could strengthen the Tigers’ starting staff alongside names like Casey Mize and Drew Anderson. If the team wants to compete, keeping an ace-caliber pitcher matters.

Skubal also delivered a major highlight last May, throwing his first career complete-game shutout. He struck out 13 batters, allowed only two hits, and finished the game in just 94 pitches against the Cleveland Guardians.

Across the season, he struck out 241 batters and posted a 2.21 ERA in 31 games. That type of performance is difficult to replace, even if the trade return is tempting.

For now, there’s still time before a final decision becomes official. But whether he stays or goes, Skubal remains one of the biggest names to watch as the Tigers’ offseason unfolds.

Tarik Skubal is already a hot name on the trade market

Given his pitching performance, Tarik Skubal gained attention from several MLB teams before the start of his arbitration conflict with the Detroit Tigers. These teams include the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The New York Mets showed interest in Skubal earlier this offseason. However, they reportedly backed out after learning they would need to part with five top prospects, according to Joel Sherman of MLB Network and the New York Post. Those prospects include Nolan McLean, Carson Benge, Jonah Tong, Jacob Reimer, and Ryan Clifford. Adding Skubal would have strengthened the Mets’ rotation, which was later addressed by acquiring Freddy Peralta.

The Philadelphia Phillies are also reportedly interested in Skubal. His addition would strengthen their rotation alongside Zack Wheeler, Jesús Luzardo, and Christopher Sánchez, giving the team a strong four-man group.

The Boston Red Sox could also benefit from adding Skubal, even on a one-year deal. Pairing him with Garrett Crochet would give Boston two high-impact left-handed starters, with right-handers like Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo providing additional support.

The Texas Rangers could improve their rotation by adding Skubal as an anchor. He could slot into a group featuring Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, MacKenzie Gore, and others.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are another team linked to Skubal. Pairing him with Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto would give the Dodgers one of the strongest rotations in the league.

While Skubal is reportedly expected to win his arbitration case, it remains to be seen whether he stays in Detroit or which team he joins next.