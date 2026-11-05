Tarik Skubal’s Next Move Could Shake Up MLB as Dodgers, Mets, Padres and More Emerge, Claims Analyst

Tarik Skubal could reset the entire free agent market this offseason. His next destination is perhaps the biggest story to follow, as several major-league franchises are ready to pursue the two-time Cy Young Award winner. While the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets have emerged as the most obvious choices, the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres could also join the pursuit of the star left-hander. An MLB analyst recently identified the four franchises as potential landing spots for Skubal. Their commitment suggests that the upcoming offseason could become a significant test of how aggressively teams are willing to invest in starting pitching. With Skubal expected to sign a record-breaking contract, his decision can influence the league’s competitive landscape.

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“The Dodgers are going to be in play and rumored a lot. It’s kind of their first test of the new Dodgers,” said Jake Storiale on Talkin’ Baseball. “…And then the other most rumored team would be the New York Mets…pitching-wise, they need a signature guy in the rotation. Skubal could be that guy. He and McLean would be a great start to any franchise, and they obviously have the money. I think those are the two that stick out.”

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The Dodgers and the Mets appear to have the financial resources to lead the competition. The Dodgers, in particular, face an interesting decision as they acquired the lefty star during the trade. The organization must determine whether it is prepared to make another substantial financial commitment to retain a pitcher who has already experienced its winning environment. Skubal joined the Dodgers during the trade deadline and became a free agent at the end of the postseason.

Discussing the Dodgers’ potential involvement, the analyst questioned whether the franchise would approach this offseason differently, with a new collective bargaining agreement and a lockout threat looming. The current CBA expires on December 1.

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The possibility of a salary cap or other significant economic changes could influence the organization’s willingness to commit hundreds of millions of dollars to one player. At the beginning of the season, Skubal was predicted to sign a contract surpassing $300 million after he became a free agent. Nevertheless, the Dodgers have consistently demonstrated their ability to compete for elite talent. They are also the team to offer the highest pitching contract in MLB history— Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325 million deal.

The Mets are another contender for Skubal. After making a major commitment to Juan Soto (15 years, $765 million), the franchise has continued looking for ways to establish itself among baseball’s leading organizations. However, their rotation needs reinforcement, especially an ace to lead Nolan McLean and others.

Adding Skubal would address their need for an established frontline starter.

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With owner Steve Cohen’s financial resources, the Mets have the capacity to compete with almost any organization in a bidding war. Skubal could become the next major addition to the franchise’s efforts to build a championship-caliber roster.

Apart from the big shots, the Chicago Cubs are also a team worth monitoring. They have been linked to Skubal multiple times. The Cubs possess the market size and financial resources to pursue a major free-agent target. Chicago also has a considerable need for starting pitching. ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote that the Cubs “badly want Skubal”. However, there are questions about whether the organization would be willing to meet his expected financial demands. Their biggest free agent signing in recent years is Alex Bregman’s 5-year, $175 million contract. While it shows their willingness to invest, Skubal’s free agent deal is expected to pass $300 million.

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Storiale suggested that Skubal could be the pitcher Chicago has been waiting to acquire to strengthen its position in the NL.

Beyond these three, the San Diego Padres have emerged as another contender in the race to sign Tarik Skubal.

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With several pitchers hitting free agency, the Padres must find an ace of their own. The gaps left by the departure of Michael King and Nick Pivetta need to be filled to remain competitive in 2027.

Moreover, the Padres also have a new ownership group that could be interested in making an immediate statement. Their competitive nature aligns with adding an established ace to strengthen the rotation. Additionally, San Diego’s West Coast location, favorable weather, and atmosphere are potential selling points when approaching a player of Skubal’s stature.

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According to MLB.com, the Padres are among the sleeper teams identified as potential suitors for Skubal. However, their interest remains speculative rather than a confirmed pursuit.

With the expectation that Skubal could sign before the anticipated expiration of the CBA, the competition may develop quickly.

At 29, with consecutive Cy Young Awards and another impressive season (2.72 ERA) behind him, Skubal represents an opportunity few teams can afford to ignore. Whether he returns to Los Angeles or chooses a new destination, his next move offers a storyline to follow closely.