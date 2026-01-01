Tatsuya Imai Hit With Blunt Reality Check Ahead of MLB Deadline as $75M Mets Ace’s Future Spirals Into Uncertainty

It is only a matter of time before a team gives the contract to Tatsuya Imai, and he becomes a major league player. But which team is it going to be is the important question. The New York Mets were said to be the favorites to get Imai, but with just hours left to sign him, the team will have to make an important decision. And it might not be to the liking of Imai.

“There are so many question marks around Kodi Sena and what he’s going to be,” said host Ryan Finkelstein. “I think the difference between Kodai Sengs and Tatsuya Imai is… at contracts and what Emi projects to make and what Sanga is set to make… Kodia Senga is a better bet contractually.”

Tatsuya Imai’s posting window is closing, with expectations that he signs an MLB deal exceeding $100 million. Several teams remain interested, but the Mets face a parallel decision involving Kodai Senga’s future. That overlap has made Senga’s status suddenly uncertain as Imai’s market accelerates toward resolution now.

On the surface, it appears like a choice between familiarity and upside during a fragile offseason.

Looking deeper, Senga’s pre-injury production shows why patience still carries measurable value for New York. Before mid-June, he posted a 1.47 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and controlled contact efficiently overall consistently. After the hamstring injury, performance dipped sharply, and the consistency that defined his season disappeared.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 19, 2024; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) warms-up during workouts at spring training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

That contrast explains why trading him now risks undervaluing demonstrated MLB success despite recent struggles.

Tatsuya Imai offers appeal, yet his MLB projection still rests on translation, not major-league results alone.

His NPB numbers, including a 1.92 ERA and rising strikeout rates, support a projected five-year deal. That deal is expected to approach $150 million, a commitment carrying risk for a team reeling. Given the Mets’ 2025 collapse, relying heavily on an unproven arm carries a clear downside forward.

Contract structure further complicates matters, since Senga’s deal aligns cleanly with the current roster timeline. Replacing that certainty with Imai’s projected contract could limit flexibility if performance variance appears early.

Still, the Mets technically could sign Imai and retain Senga without an immediate trade being triggered. That scenario ultimately hinges on roster flexibility and innings available for emerging pitchers in 2026.

The New York Mets are not choosing between hope and fear, but between certainty and curiosity right now. Tatsuya Imai represents projection, while Kodai Senga represents proof the Mets already paid for. When deadlines force clarity, New York usually learns that patience ages better than urgency.

Other than the Mets, who are the other fits for Tatsuya Imai?

If you think the free-agent pitching market is just about numbers on a spreadsheet, think again. The Mets have made it clear they want Tatsuya Imai, but let’s be honest—they’re not the only team willing to roll the dice on a low-slot flamethrower with nasty secondary stuff. This offseason is about strategy, swagger, and who’s bold enough to swing.

Tatsuya Imai has drawn attention from multiple teams beyond the Mets, showing significant interest in his pitching profile. Teams like the Yankees, Giants, Cubs, and Orioles are all exploring ways to add him to their rotations. His fastball, averaging 94.8 mph with a low release point, creates deception that challenges hitters consistently.

NPB data shows his slider produced a 46 percent whiff rate, proving his secondary pitch is highly effective.

Imai’s pitch mix includes a changeup, splitter, and vulcan change, combining for about 16 percent of his offerings.

These pitches generate swings and misses, allowing him to handle both right-handed and left-handed hitters effectively. Tatsuya Imai‘s ability to throw strikes consistently complements his deceptive fastball and rare wrong-way slider, adding real value to any rotation.

The command he shows in Japan indicates he can transition smoothly into a team seeking frontline pitching options.

Teams like the Giants or Cubs would gain a pitcher capable of dominating both in strikeouts and groundball outs.

The Orioles could use Imai’s combination of fastball deception and off-speed variety to stabilize a developing rotation. Every pitch type he throws produces results, suggesting immediate contributions to win games and protect leads.

Adding Imai could transform the staff, giving fans hope and tangible performance to witness this upcoming season.

Tatsuya Imai’s skill set guarantees immediate impact, making him a prize for any rotation. Teams like the Yankees, Giants, Cubs, and Orioles can’t afford to watch him slip away. This offseason proves it’s not just numbers; strategy and boldness decide who lands Imai first.