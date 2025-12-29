Tatsuya Imai Leans on Scott Boras Amid Fading Yankees Hopes and Deepening Phillies Buzz

There was a Japanese name that was making a lot of noise when the offseason started: Tatsuya Imai. But now it looks like he has run into some major hurdles that are stopping him from signing with a major league team. So now, he leans on Scott Boras to help him, and if you know Boras, he will do everything to help Imai.

“Initially, it was reported that around 10 teams, including the Yankees and Padres, were competing for Imai’s services,” wrote Yahoo Japan. “The New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies are potential candidates.”

Tatsuya Imai’s posting window is closing soon, leaving his MLB future uncertain. He posted with the Seibu Lions on November 18, giving teams until January 2 to negotiate a deal. Imai posted a 1.92 ERA with 178 strikeouts over 163⅔ innings in 2025, adding to a career 3.15 ERA in 963⅔ innings across eight NPB seasons.

Despite those numbers, the market has moved slowly, and few formal offers have appeared as his deadline approaches.

Once considered a top target, the New York Yankees appear to be losing momentum in pursuing Imai’s services.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed no meetings have occurred, creating doubts about the team’s commitment to a nine-figure, six-year contract. Philadelphia, meanwhile, has started generating more interest, exploring rotation depth as Zack Wheeler recovers from surgery and Andrew Painter remains unproven.

Imago Source: MLB.com

The Philadelphia Phillies’ situation, with Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sánchez, and Jesús Luzardo under contract, makes Imai a valuable but measured addition.

The slowdown has prompted agent Scott Boras to take a more active role in driving negotiations with interested teams. He has emphasized ongoing discussions and is helping structure potential deals, including Imai’s request for a trainer and interpreter to be included. Boras’s presence could accelerate talks and bridge the gap between interest and a formal contract before the posting window closes.

The potential $150 million six-year deal reflects both Imai’s performance and the market’s need for a proven, durable starter.

Imai’s situation illustrates the tension between proven Japanese performance and cautious MLB evaluation of international talent. Interest exists from the Cubs, Mets, and Phillies, but formal offers have lagged behind expectations despite strong 2025 numbers. His focus remains on choosing a contender while considering family and personal factors, showing thoughtfulness beyond financial considerations.

With only days remaining, the next decision will determine whether Imai begins his MLB career or returns to Seibu for another season.

Tatsuya Imai’s posting saga shows even elite pitchers can stumble through the MLB bureaucracy. Scott Boras now carries the torch, juggling contracts, interpreters, and dreams with practiced precision. If the Yankees hesitate further, the Phillies might quietly snatch the prize while fans nervously refresh updates.

There is another suitor for Tatsuya Imai in MLB

Tatsuya Imai’s offseason saga just got a new plot twist. While the Phillies and Yankees have been circling like sharks, there’s another team now joining the dance, one willing to roll the dice on the Japanese ace without a single MLB inning under his belt. Imai isn’t just a name anymore; he’s the centerpiece of an unexpected bidding war.

The Tampa Bay Rays have quietly entered the race for Tatsuya Imai, joining the Phillies and Yankees in pursuit. Their rotation currently includes Drew Rasmussen, Ryan Pepiot, Joe Boyle, and a hopefully returning Shane McClanahan. Steven Matz was signed as a potential starter, though his role in the rotation is not guaranteed.

The Rays lost Eflin, Houser, and Littell, leaving room for a high-upside arm like Imai.

Imai posted a 1.92 ERA with a 2.01 FIP in his latest season for the Seibu Lions. His fastball sits at 95 mph, paired with a gyro slider and changeup to manage left-handed hitters. MLB comparisons include Luis Castillo and Joe Ryan based on pitch movement and control profiles. Adding Imai could provide length and depth to a rotation needing veteran consistency beyond cost considerations.

A deal with Imai would likely fall near a $22 million average annual value, similar to recent second-tier starters. The Rays have only four players making more than $5 million next season, leaving room for strategic investment. Experience in Japan presents some risk, but the team has a history of successfully betting on international arms.

Securing Imai could allow Tampa Bay to strengthen its rotation while staying competitive in the AL East.

Tampa Bay’s pursuit of Imai shows they aren’t afraid to gamble where others hesitate. If the Phillies and Yankees hesitate, the Rays could quietly snatch the ace at value. Imai’s decision might redefine Tampa Bay’s rotation while keeping fans awake with offseason suspense.