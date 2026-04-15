Tatsuya Imai Makes Glaring Admission on Fitting Into American Lifestyle, Leaving Astros Fans Worried

For Houston’s new star pitcher, Tatsuya Imai, this biggest challenge right now has nothing to do with baseball. It’s just getting used to living in America. After he was put on the injury list following Saturday’s Seattle game, Imai reflected on those challenges.

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“He’s not able to adjust to the American lifestyle,” Imai said, according to his interpreter Shio Enomoto. “Baseball and outside of baseball. That’s probably the reason [for his arm fatigue].”

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Tatsuya Imai has pitched 8⅔ innings for the Houston Astros so far, as he recorded 13 strikeouts and a 7.27 ERA. His last outing against the Mariners saw him struggle with control, and he was pulled after throwing 37 pitches. He managed only 17 strikes and allowed 3 runs in that inning.

Imai is currently placed on a 15-day IL for his right arm fatigue. He addressed the issues regarding his performance and the challenges he is facing in an interview. But it is not the first time Imai has openly admitted his roadblocks.

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Tatsuya is the first Japanese player that the Astros roped in directly from NPB, and the RHP has complained about the differences as early as during Spring Training. He was upfront about fitting the mounds here in the US.

In Japan, they have only 12 baseball fields, and they are somewhat similar in nature. MLB is played in 30 different stadiums, and the geographical context creates huge dissimilarities in nature and overall atmosphere.

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Imai was also asked about the challenges he has been facing outside of baseball.

“For example, the travel is different from Japan,” Imai’s interpreter, Enomoto, said. “The timing when the players eat. In Japan, when they get back to the hotel, they eat their dinner. Here, the players eat at the stadium.”

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MLB is played in the US and Canada, covering an area more than 50 times larger than Japan. These massive changes in daily routines, like sleep schedules and meal times, take a heavy toll on the body. And Tatsuya Imai is 14 time zones away from home.

Fortunately, manager Joe Espada has confirmed that Imai’s tests have come back without any indication of structural damage, and all he has to work on now is getting back his strength.

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“I think the strength of the arm is still not quite there yet, but it’s coming around,” the coach said. “Once the arm strength starts coming back, then we can start talking about him playing catch.”

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Although this is a relief for the Astros roster, the fans aren’t really taking this in a good way. While a few of them acknowledge the honesty, most show concerns about his tenure and the investment made by Houston.

Tatsuya Imai’s honest confession has sparked concern among Astros fans

“I can think of 18 million reasons to adjust,” read one comment. Imai signed a 3-year, $54 million contract in January 2025. That brings his annual earnings to $18 million, excluding the $2 million signing bonus. Fans expect money to be the only solution to all the challenges he is facing.

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A fan was considerate of the issues and put it directly on the franchise, saying, “This is a team problem. They need to figure out how to integrate this guy into their culture AND FAST.”

Tatsuya Imai isn’t the first Japanese player struggling to adjust in the US. Travelling overseas and trying to get into a totally different lifestyle isn’t the easiest task for a player. But we have seen success as well.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto struggled with a 45.00 ERA in his first-ever MLB game. He now has two back-to-back World Series. And it all happened because the pitcher went through disciplined training, and the Dodgers offered all the help they could. Houston has to do the same.

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“He hasn’t even experienced a Houston Summer yet,” warned another fan. Imai has already struggled in Seattle, facing minor weather issues. But the Houston locals know that the weather becomes miserable here during the summer. Extreme heat and humidity will make it way more difficult for the pitcher.

“Could be a real possibility that he has a mental condition known as Adjustment Disorder,” a user took a dig at Imai.

Some people are not willing to accept the RHP’s issues as real challenges. Imai has already been to 3 different states and the Astros’ hometown in just about 17 days. Even though it involves way more travelling than an NPB player, fans are putting it on Imai.

“What a baby! None of this has anything to do with him pitching. If he is going to be an ‘excuses’ guy, I would like to propose he be sent to the Dodgers for whomever they will give us back- any pitcher they have will be better,” a fan expressed his frustration.

However, the Dodgers have supported their overseas players with tailored coaching and employing staff who speak their languages fluently. Los Angeles helped the players to move in with their families to make the whole adjustment easier.

And their signing of Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani in the same year wasn’t a coincidence. It was planned to have them support each other in a foreign land.

Plus, the baseball players in Japan have their post-game meals at the hotel, in a quiet environment. That is vastly different than having dinner in a stadium. Japanese culture places a big focus on these daily routines, and that level of structure can easily get lost in the fast-paced American lifestyle.

“What does that mean…heading back home?” a fan reflected the worry for the entire Astros.

Although the manager has already stated that it’s not an injury, the real question is how soon Tatsuya Imai can be back on the mound. And it’s not just about performing; he has to cope with the lifestyle soon enough to reach the elite level he used to belong to.

However, it will be incredibly difficult for him to do all of it alone.