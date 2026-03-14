Team USA Catcher Fuels Handshake Controversy After Turning Down Team Canada Star

This WBC has been more about handshakes than the games that are being played. First, it was the Australian catcher who refused. That act was then followed by Team USA catcher Cal Raleigh against Mexico, but it doesn’t look like he is letting go of that attitude any time soon.

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Because in the game against Canada, Raleigh has done it again. “Cal Raleigh is sticking to his ways; he didn’t greet his teammate, Josh Naylor,” reported Miguel Lugo.

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Cal Raleigh refused to shake hands with Josh Naylor during Team USA’s game against Canada. A video of that moment went viral, noticing Raleigh’s hesitation and lack of greeting.

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This moment hit hard because the WBC is about respect between nations and teammates. And refusing a handshake from a fellow player is going to spark heated debates.