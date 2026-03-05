Team USA Manager Told to Cut “Washed” 3X WS Champ Immediately After Retirement Return Goes South

‘For a moment, it was a hero’s return. Then, one pitch from Clayton Kershaw reminded everyone that in baseball, nostalgia doesn’t win championships. Sure, Team USA’s 14-4 win over the Rockies in their second exhibition game before the WBC sounds dominating, but their start was far from that. The major credit goes to the Dodgers’ veteran Clayton Kershaw.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He was in his first game after playing his farewell game last year in the postseason. However, as the fans were eager to see Kershaw back on the mound for one last time, his return didn’t go as expected. Kershaw pitched just 0.2 innings but incurred two earned runs on a hit and a walk. And what’s more humiliating was a big hit by the Rockies outfielder Mickey Moniak off Kershaw. Even with Team USA eventually winning the game, fans are skeptical that it is a safe option for the USA to bet on the 3x World Series champ anymore in the WBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kershaw had a fair share of success last year. He finished off the regular season with a 3.36 ERA from 112 innings and touched that 3000 SOs milestone. So, just as he announced retirement from the MLB post-2025, fans were certain that Team USA would have a veteran who would be entirely focused on the WBC, unlike the other marquee players who are limiting their WBC exposure. But the reality says otherwise.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the game, when another MLB veteran, Aaron Judge, shined with a 453-foot homer and led the offense to a massive 14 runs, Kershaw’s form would surely haunt Team USA’s manager, Mark DeRosa. Moreover, it is enough for the fans to push DeRosa for a decision with Kershaw. Maybe replace him with someone else.

But other than incurring the home run, how was Kershaw’s overall outing on Wednesday? It’s tough watching Kershaw struggle in his entire time on the mound. It first started in the fourth inning when Team USA was leading 3-1. Kershaw’s entry as the second pitcher cut that lead to 3-2. The pitch that Moniak picked for the home run was visibly far away from a command. And not that one only, but rather, his entire inning.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

For instance, Kershaw opened his inning with an 85 mph four-seamer that went so low for a ball. Then the next one came as an 86 mph fastball that went far high. Then came a slide, which was again far above the strike zone. So blame it on his time away from the diamond or anything, but Kershaw on Wednesday was surely not the one the Dodgers fans always saw.

Expectedly, the USA fans are in no mood to let go of their WBC chance and are calling out the manager to take a stand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team USA is called to take a stand against Clayton Kershaw

Fans are wondering if Clayton Kershaw’s skills started wearing off after his retirement. “Dude’s been washed for years,” one fan said. “Vintage playoff Kershaw is getting warmed up to labor and get rocked for the WBC,” another added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Behind his legendary status, Kershaw has had a fair share of struggles all these years in MLB. For instance, as recently as the last postseason, he struggled with a 15.43 ERA in 2.1 innings over two appearances. Moreover, his stats took a nosedive back in 2023 when he allowed 6 runs against the Diamondbacks in the NLDS. So, fans are certain that Kershaw’s stats on Wednesday were not a one-off, but he’s been getting washed like this for years.

“I thought he was retired??” Another user remarked. “What is Kershaw doing on this team as a player?” Another added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kershaw is 38 now, and we have examples like Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, who are still hitting the pedal in their forties. However, Kershaw already moved away from the diamond. And thus, as he is struggling to get back his rhythm, fans are wondering if he was better off staying away after retirement. Still, considering a name with 3000 SOs and tons of experience, we think one bad game shouldn’t be the evaluator here.

“Clayton is past his prime; sheesh, open that spot up for Young Ace.” One fan comes up with an option. But wait, who could replace Clayton Kershaw? For instance, Tarik Skubal could take his role. And considering his current form, he is the best Team USA can have. But Skubal reportedly limited his WBC outing. So there’s no one better than Kershaw who would be as experienced and focused for the WBC.

One exhibition game is far too small a sample to judge someone like Clayton Kershaw. Let’s see how he fares once Team USA faces Team Brazil in their first WBC game.