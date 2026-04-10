Teary-Eyed Dodgers Star Forced to Miss Father’s Funeral Amid “Extremely Difficult” Situation

An emotional crisis struck the Los Angeles Dodgers during their trip to Canada, forcing a veteran star off the roster. The star lost his father during the series, and to make matters worse, he couldn’t even attend the funeral.

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“There are no direct flights to Venezuela, so I had to go through America first, making it extremely difficult to return in time for the funeral,” Miguel Rojas stated the reason for his inability to join the rituals with his family. During the interview, he was visibly teary-eyed, and his voice caught in his throat.

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Rojas was originally included in the starting roster for the April 7 game against the Blue Jays. However, he was taken off the list 40 minutes prior to the game, citing family concerns. He later confirmed the death of Miguel Rojas Sr. in an emotional post. But he chose to stay with the team while his teammates and fans prayed for Micky.

He even returned to the roster for the last game against Toronto to pay respect to his father, who passed away due to a heart attack. Rojas Jr. talked to him on Tuesday afternoon when his father expressed his wish to watch the Dodgers game that night.

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That’s why Miggy wanted to play Tuesday night too, but manager Dave Roberts decided against it. He ultimately honored Rojas’ wish to let him play in the final game of the series.

“I decided to continue doing what my father wanted for me, which is ‘to play baseball.’ My father is surely watching my play from the best seat in the house right now. Playing in the game today was the most important thing for me,” Miguel Rojas commented after the game.

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It is truly heartbreaking to see someone miss the last rites of his father. MLB has a complex, cross-country schedule. And the travel constraints created a tragic scenario for the Dodgers star.

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Players often stay with their teams despite family issues. But this was not a case of baseball vs family. It was an unforeseen roadblock, creating a sad memory for Rojas, who is in the final season of his career.

What’s next for Miguel Rojas after heartbreaking loss

Rojas wanted to play the game to pay tribute to his late father. It wasn’t just a routine play for him. And he probably hoped to secure a series sweep in his father’s honor. Although the Dodgers already secured the series, they lost it 4-3.

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The team returns to LA as they host the Rangers this Friday. However, Roberts indicated that Miggy might be put on the bereavement list. This means he might miss a few upcoming games. But it hasn’t been made certain yet.

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Miguel Rojas is currently on a 1-year, $5.5 million contract with the Dodgers. According to ESPN, he will be involved in player development while helping the front office in 2027.

This indicates 2026 to be his last year as a player. Rojas has also expressed interest in transitioning into coaching duties following the current season.

Miggy’s professionalism and resilience, blended with his family values, will surely make him an asset as a coach. But until retirement arrives, we just want to see Miguel Rojas enjoy the game he loves.