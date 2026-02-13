“10 minutes is all it took” – Dodgers’ Alex Vesia Breaks Silence on Losing Their Daughter in Emotional Public Appearance

There are times in sports that go beyond the game itself. On Friday, Alex Vesia, a left-handed reliever for the Los Angeles Dodgers, stood in front of reporters at spring training camp in Arizona and talked about a pain that no parent should have to go through. The 29-year-old pitcher hadn’t said anything in months after a horrible event that kept him from the 2025 World Series. His prepared statement was the first time he talked about losing his baby daughter, Sterling Sol, in public.

Vesia’s voice was heavy with sadness as he read his statement: “The lessons we’ve learned from this is, that life can change in an instant for us. 10 minutes is all it took. Sterling Sol was the most beautiful girl in the world. We got to hold her, change her diaper, read to her, and love her. Our time together was far too short. Kay and I will keep those precious moments and memories to ourselves. I hope that anyone listening can empathize and respect our wishes for privacy as we continue to heal and as we navigate the ups and downs of a baseball season.”