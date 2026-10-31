Tense Scene Erupt as Benches Clear After Pitcher Hits Baseball Pro on His Body

For Yadier Molina, losing may be part of the game, but letting his players take the heat without standing up for them is a different story. The Navegantes del Magallanes manager has already made his frustrations clear with back-to-back ejections. Friday’s clash against Caribes proved why his temper is becoming a liability in the Venezuelan league. With Magallanes struggling to find its footing in the 2025-26 Venezuelan Professional Baseball League season, Molina’s fiery leadership is becoming impossible to ignore.

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“THE STANDS EMPTIED OUT IN PUERTO LA CRUZ! A wild pitch to Gabriel González sparked the brawl between Magallanes and Caribes. Yadier Molina was ejected, while Jackson Melián and Frank Díaz also got involved,” Georgeny Perez shared via X.

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The conflict was ignited after Caribes batter Gabriel González was hit by a pitch. It quickly caused tempers to flare and players from both dugouts to empty onto the field. Massive arguments and physical altercations broke out on the diamond, most notably involving coaches and personnel like Jackson Melián and Frank Díaz.

In the ensuing chaos, Magallanes manager and former MLB star Yadier Molina was ejected from the game. Just as the brawl was about to get subdued, Molina came out of the dugout charging. It reignited the entire scene once again.

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Well, for the Magallanes, nothing changed in their fate as they got beaten 5-6. It was the second time that Molina’s team went down against the Caribes in 2026.

Throughout his 19-year MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals and into his transition to coaching, Molina has always been defined by his intense fire, fierce loyalty, and refusal to back down.

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Back in 2013, in a matchup against the San Francisco Giants, Molina hit a grounder. But he was called out at first base on a close play. Outraged by the call, Molina slammed his batting helmet hard into the dirt. It prompted first-base umpire Clint Fagan to immediately eject him.

Molina completely lost his cool and had to be physically restrained by his own brother, Bengie Molina (who was filling in as first-base coach), resulting in Molina accidentally bumping another umpire and drawing a suspension.

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Then again in 2018, in a highly charged game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo walked onto the field to argue a strike zone with the home plate umpire. During his rant, Lovullo reportedly directed an insult toward Molina, who was crouching behind the plate.

Molina charged out from behind the plate, lunging aggressively at Lovullo while the umpire tried to act as a human shield. The benches cleared into a massive scrum, and Molina was ejected for his explosive reaction.

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However, with Molina yet to perform in Venezuela and with his temperament issues, the MLB teams may find him difficult for the manager role.

Anticipation rises around Yadier Molina’s MLB return

The Houston Astros just hired former St. Louis Cardinals assistant GM Randy Flores as their new General Manager. Flores and Molina were longtime teammates in St. Louis and won a World Series together in 2006.

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Houston recently parted ways with manager Joe Espada. Because Flores needs to hire a new skipper immediately, MLB insiders expect him to look closely at former Cardinals legends like Molina and Albert Pujols, both of whom have openly stated they want to manage at the Major League level.

The Los Angeles Angels could be another suitor for Yadier Molina, but his temperament issues may disqualify him.