Tension Brews in Giants’ Clubhouse as Tony Vitello Sends Blunt Message After Rafael Devers Incident

Rafael Devers was visibly unhappy when San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello opted to send in a pinch-runner for him in the ninth inning of Sunday’s loss to the Miami Marlins. Despite Devers repeatedly signaling that he wanted to remain in the game, the substitution had already been made official. The moment sparked questions about possible clubhouse friction, but Vitello quickly downplayed any notion of a rift afterward.

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“We talk every day. We’re good,” Vitello said of Devers after the game, per Coach Yac on X. “I’d rather have guys like Webb that you have to rip them off the field, as opposed to vice versa.

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“I don’t have any problem with Raffy. We talk every day; he’s one of the most entertaining guys to be around. He wants to stay in the game.”

During the Giants’ 2-1 loss on Sunday, Devers recorded a leadoff walk against the Miami Marlins’ reliever Lake Bachar. It was a one-run game, and Vitello wanted the Giants to have the best chance at tying the score. So he sent Jonah Cox to pinch-run for the Giants’ 1B. But he was having none of it and kept wagging his pointer finger towards the dugout, signaling Vitello not to send Cox.

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Devers, who began the series as the designated hitter before playing first base in the final two games, repeatedly wagged his finger toward the dugout and appeared to gesture for Cox to return. However, once the substitution was announced, the decision became official and could not be reversed.

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“Once we announce the move, the move is made. Just going with our best effort to win the game. (Devers) was signaling over to us he was good to run,” Vitello told reporters postgame, per Coach Yac.

“Obviously, would like Jonah to get a bag. He’s relatively quick to the plate. But on a double, going on our best chance to win the game.”

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Vitello later added, “In a perfect world, you’d like to see Cox get a bag at second, if he can. At the very least, if you go down, you go down swinging with your fastest guy.”

The Giants manager also revealed that Devers had been dealing with some leg soreness, which factored into the decision to remove him from the bases.

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However, Cox never had an opportunity to use his speed. Jung Hoo Lee flied out in the next at-bat, and Willy Adames grounded into a game-ending double play, sealing Miami’s 2-1 victory and completing a three-game sweep of San Francisco.

Cox, who was called up from Double-A on June 1 after stealing 27 bases in Triple-A, represented the Giants’ best option to get into scoring position in a one-run game.

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Had Cox eventually scored, the Giants would have only tied the game and forced extra innings. Removing Devers from the lineup also meant San Francisco would have been without one of its most productive hitters had the game continued beyond the ninth, which may have contributed to his frustration.

The only run the Giants scored came on Casey Schmitt’s RBI single in the third inning. Logan Webb turned in another strong outing, allowing two runs on five hits across eight innings, but the effort ultimately went unrewarded as the Giants’ offense struggled to capitalize.

Despite the loss, Webb’s ERA dropped to 3.35.

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The Giants finished their six-game road trip with a 2-4 record and fell to 31-46 on the season, remaining fourth in the NL West. Vitello, in his first MLB season after making the jump directly from Tennessee, has now seen his club swept in consecutive road series.

Meanwhile, an MLB insider has predicted that Rafael Devers might land on the trade market.

MLB insider predicts Rafael Devers trade

The Giants acquired Devers from the Boston Red Sox last season in a blockbuster deal, taking on the remainder of the star slugger’s long-term contract in hopes of revitalizing their offense.

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However, his first full season in San Francisco has not gone according to plan.

Devers has slashed .238/.302/.433 with 11 home runs, 36 RBIs and 35 extra-base hits through 77 games. His .433 slugging percentage would represent a career low over a full season, while his 29.6 percent strikeout rate is significantly higher than his career average.

According to a report citing MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the Giants could consider moving Devers if they continue to slide out of contention.

“One year after acquiring Rafael Devers, the San Francisco Giants are open to trading him to another team and dumping his salary,” stated Mark Feinsand of MLB.com per Boston Strong.

Devers is owed approximately $211 million through the 2033 season, making any potential trade a complicated proposition. San Francisco also surrendered notable young talent, including Kyle Harrison and James Tibbs III, to acquire him from Boston.

The Giants had hoped Devers would anchor the middle of their lineup after he hit .272 with the Red Sox before the trade, but the expected offensive turnaround has yet to materialize.

Since acquiring Devers, San Francisco has struggled to gain traction in the playoff race. Entering Monday, the Giants sat nine games back of a National League Wild Card spot.

For now, though, Vitello made it clear that Sunday’s visible disagreement does not signal any deeper issues.