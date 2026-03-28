Tension Grows in Phillies as Bryce Harper Gradually Loses Trust at Home, Hints Insider

The Phillies just played their first regular-season game of 2026, and tensions are already rumored around the clubhouse! While they won the game, Bryce Harper’s struggle at the plate was evident. He went hitless in four at-bats, and what’s worse was his body language, which the 97.5 The Fanatic’s Sean Brace didn’t miss. However, Brace is more surprised by the fans’ reaction towards Harper.

“There’s a tension right now in that ballpark. One game in with Bryce Harper… I didn’t see a lot of Harper jerseys yesterday. Everybody was wearing a jersey. I didn’t see a lot of Harper on the backs. A lot of Trea, a lot of Schwarber, A lot of throwbacks… But when he got out later in the game, I was like, there was an uneasy energy after he got out. And it was not something that, and even when he came to the plate, it wasn’t joyous,” the snapshot of Brace’s podcast caught the uneasiness in Philadelphia.

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Since joining the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019, Bryce Harper has transformed into a franchise legend. And why not? He won the 2021 NL MVP award, and his historic postseason run led the team to the 2022 World Series, which they eventually lost. Remember his go-ahead homer in the 2022 NLCS Game 5? That was the prime Harper for the fans. And that reflected in how the Phillies fans idolized him.

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Since 2019, home games for the Phillies mean the stands would pack with the fans wearing Harper jerseys. For reference, Harper finished with the second-highest selling jersey in MLB, trailing only Shohei Ohtani in 2024. Even by 2025, he ranked 13th in terms of jersey sales. However, as per Brace, there were fewer Harper jerseys in the stands in the opening game.

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Jerseys of Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber were in plenty, but Harper was in short supply. Now, that’s surely an uneasy trend, considering how Schwarber is more dominant than Harper in recent times. Last year, he scored 27 HRs at .261, while Schwarber hit 56 homers! Even in the opening game against the Rangers, Schwarber hit one homer, while Harper returned empty-handed from 4 at-bats.

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So, Brace wonders if Harper’s recent stats are taking a toll on his popularity.

Also, Harper’s body language further highlights the uneasiness in the Phillies clubhouse. It didn’t miss the insiders’ eyes on how Harper looked distraught. Especially during his 4th at-bat, he was not involved and went to the dugout with a pale face after being struck out. So, it may be due to his rough patch or that “not elite” comment by the Phillies president, Dave Dombrowski.

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Last year, Dombrowski said he was not sure if Harper is still “elite” due to his low-key 2025 season. “That’s a wild take,” Harper gave it back. So, with this chaos going on since last year, and now Brace identified an uneasy truth, things are surely looking tense in the Phillies.

Bryce Harper offers insight into his future

With all the chaos happening of late in the Phillies clubhouse and the tussle between Harper and Dombrowski, fans are expectedly concerned about Harper’s future in Philadelphia.

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However, during the media availability before the 2026 Opening Day, Harper laid out his plans with the Phillies.

“Obviously, the big number for me is 20. I want to be able to play for 20 years,” he said. “To be able to do that for 15, super excited about it. Super humble to be able to do it here in Philly.”

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Harper put to rest all speculations around his future. He debuted with the Nationals back in 2012 and is now in his 15th year.

He has six years remaining to complete his targeted 20-year career, with five of those years left after this season concludes. Bryce Harper is 33 now, and he will be 39 when he completes 20 years in baseball. As Harper made it clear, his goal is to hit the 20-year milestone, and he would love to do it with the Phillies. So his future seems secure for now. However, the question is whether his recent dip in form will decide his long-term standing with the team.

It should be noted that apart from his hitting stats, Harper is considered one of the game’s best clutch players. In the WBC, Harper’s .214 would look like a struggling number, but his only homer came in the final, just when it was needed. Even during his “not-so-elite” 2025, Harper recorded a career-high four extra-base hits against the Giants in July.

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Hence, it’s too early to write off someone of the stature of Bryce Harper, especially after just one game. Going by Harper’s statement, he is here to stay in Philadelphia.