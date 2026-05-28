Tensions Grow Between MLB and MLBPA as Work Stoppage Looms Large Amid CBA Negotiations

MLB’s looming labor war may have just entered dangerous territory. Ahead of the December 1 collective bargaining agreement deadline, the MLB Players Association has reportedly delivered an aggressive proposal packed with sweeping demands that could fundamentally reshape the sport’s competitive landscape. But before negotiations could even gain momentum, MLB fired back with a firm rejection and unexpectedly invoked the Dodgers as part of its defense.

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“We appreciate the union making a set of proposals, and we look forward to continuing the bargaining process and working towards solving the competitive balance problem our fans are telling us needs to be addressed. We understand their proposals are designed to benefit players. Unfortunately, they do not address and, in fact, exacerbate the competitive balance problem our fans are telling us we must address,” MLB insider Bob Nightengale quoted MLB’s spokesperson, Glen Caplin.

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The tensions were expected to rise, and they started from the first proposal itself. From the first set of demands made by MLBPA, it is clear that they are focusing more on a salary floor than on a salary cap. Since the beginning, players have been against the salary cap. “This is not about competitive balance,” MLBPA’s former executive director Tony Clarke said last year. “This is institutionalized collusion.”

As per the proposal, MLBPA termed it a “competitive integrity tax.” This would penalize the teams spending less than a pre-determined floor ($150 million). The Marlins and Pirates are alleged that they are not interested in investing in the team could be avoided. For the MLBPA, if all the teams could be forced to invest an equal minimum amount, the disparity would eventually be removed.

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The next demand was to raise the luxury tax threshold to $300 million next year. The threshold for the 2026 season is $244 million . The Dodgers’ 2026 payroll stands at around $413 million. Thus, the team owes around $162 million in luxury tax this year. However, if the luxury tax threshold gets raised to $300 million and then increases by $15 million annually, the Dodgers need to pay less tax.

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In rejecting the MLBPA’s proposal, MLB cited this issue. “The MLBPA’s proposal would reduce the amount transferred to lower-revenue Clubs, weaken the Competitive Balance Tax, and lead to even more payroll disparity than exists today. For example, under the Union’s proposal, the Dodgers would pay less in luxury tax payments, giving them an additional $70 million to spend on payroll,” MLB’s response added.

While the MLBPA focused on raising the minimum investment bar and motivating the franchises to spend more, MLB stands for limiting the upper bar. This is just the start of the negotiations, and the first face-off hinted at a looming battle. December 1 is the last day of MLB’s existing labour contract, and after that, a lockout is expected. Under the federal labour law, that’s equivalent to a strike.

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There’s still time for more proposals and counter-proposals. But be assured that the salary cap would take a chunk of the upcoming negotiations.

MLB is pushing hard for a salary cap

“There are arguably … five major professional sports in North America. Four of them have one system. One of them has a different system. I’m sort of a believer in the idea that the majority eventually gets it right. When you’re the outlier, you have to ask yourself the question of: Does somebody else have the system right?” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred pitched for a salary cap back in 2023.

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Manfred has a point, considering the humongous payroll disparity in MLB in 2026. Currently, the payroll gap between the top and bottom clubs has reached $446 million. The teams with higher payrolls are massively more likely to make an advance in the playoffs. This hurts competitive balance and ultimately alienates fans.

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And in between, MLB is getting support from an unlikely source. “Yes, there should be one, because it has to be fair to everybody,” Yankees legend Mariano Rivera said on Friday. “It makes the competition better.”

Among the top five sports leagues in the US, MLB is the only one without a salary cap. But could this reduce the disparity among the franchises? We are uncertain if the Marlins would be motivated enough to spend more when the Dodgers would be capped from spending more. Maybe the player’s contract touching $800 million would remain a dream.

There’s enough time and fights left from both MLB and MLBPA. Let’s see how it goes.