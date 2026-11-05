“Terrible for the Astros”: Houston’s Latest Decision on Albert Pujols Draws Hate From the Fans

Albert Pujols, a former three-time National League MVP with 703 career home runs, was on track for a routine interview. One report was enough to turn Houston Astros fans against the Hall of Fame-bound slugger within hours.

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In a post on X, FOX Sports MLB wrote, “Albert Pujols is interviewing for the Astros’ open manager role this week, per @Chandler_Rome.”

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Rome covers the club for The Athletic.

The interview is one of several candidates under consideration; no decision has been announced. But the anger has deep roots.

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Pujols has hit more home runs (62) against Houston than any other player, including a three-run, go-ahead homer off closer Brad Lidge in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the 2005 NLCS.

But past damage is only part of the objection.

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Pujols has never managed in the majors. His résumé includes a 2024-25 Dominican winter league title with Leones del Escogido and a 2026 World Baseball Classic semifinal run, while rival candidate Brad Ausmus, the New York Yankees bench coach, went 386-422 managing the Detroit Tigers and Angels.

Timing sharpens the doubt.

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Houston’s win total slid from 88 to 87 to 81 since 2023, with no playoff victories, and Joe Espada went 0-4 in the postseason before his October 14 dismissal. Supporters want stability, and general manager Randy Flores, a former Pujols teammate, invites talk of a friendship hire.

Trust explains the invitation.

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Flores and Pujols shared the St. Louis Cardinals’ clubhouse from 2004 to 2008 and won the 2006 World Series. Flores will also meet Durham Bulls manager Morgan Ensberg, his former USC teammate, according to MLB.com.

Reaction to the report was swift and mostly negative. Fans pointed to Pujols’ history against the club and his lack of big-league managing experience, and many made their feelings clear in short, blunt replies.

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Fans react to Albert Pujols’ interview with Houston Astros as backlash builds

“Anybody but Fat Albert. This would be terrible for the Astros,” said a fan.

Pujols hit a three-run, go-ahead homer off Brad Lidge in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the 2005 NLCS. That blow still stings in Houston. He also hit more home runs against the Astros than any other player.

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“Not OK! Does Jim Crane not know what this man did???” read another reaction.

Crane owns the franchise Pujols tormented for years. The slugger played more games against Houston than any other opponent, and the two shared a division twice. Fans see the interview as a lapse in the owner’s judgment.

Another user commented, “DON’T DO IT. YOUR RECORD IS CLEAN.”

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Pujols won a Dominican winter league title with Leones del Escogido and led the Dominican Republic to a World Baseball Classic semifinal. This fan fears an 81-81 roster, swept in the wild-card round, could end that unblemished run.

Another simply wrote, “No!”

Pujols has never managed the major leagues. On the other hand, Brad Ausmus, a candidate and the New York Yankees bench coach, went 386-422 across stints with the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels. Fans prefer that tested option.

Hence, the next response read, “Absolutely NOT.”

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Houston has not won a playoff game since its 2023 ALCS run, and its win total fell from 88 to 87 to 81. After three straight declines, fans want a proven fix over a first-time manager.

Pujols still brings 2,218 RBIs, a Hall of Fame résumé, and an ally in general manager Randy Flores. Houston must weigh that against a fan base that has made its POV loud and clear.