Terry Francona & Reds Hold Breath as Elly De La Cruz Faces Huge Injury Scare

Elly De La Cruz was going and going strong this year, batting .274 with 12 HRs. Sunday was no exception as he opened the day against the Braves with a pair of runs and a stolen base. A few more were about to come as he hit a probable double in the 5th to right-center field. However, just when it looked like the Reds slugger would cover second base, he stopped at first. Pain was visible, and the trainer was called.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Reds fans held their breath, and manager Terry Francona‘s statement after the game confirmed the worst.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He feels like he caught it before it did anything worse, saying that we’re gonna get him scanned at nine in the morning and we’ll know more. I saw him pull up, but then I saw him just stand there, and I thought. Well, maybe I missed something, maybe somebody caught. I don’t know because he didn’t look like he reached for anything or anything like that,” WLWT’s anchor Jaron May quoted Francona. “He’s a pretty miraculous kid. Let’s just wait and see what happens.”

Cruz was batting well till the 5th, until he drove a ball off the Braves’ starter, Spencer Strider. He was seen hobbling a bit as he was crossing first base and stopped in proceeding further. Francona, though, hopes that Cruz stopped before getting further worse was the only silver lining. All eyes are now on the scan result, whether it’s a routine hamstring tightness or worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the worst part is that Cruz had a history of hamstring injuries. Last year, he faced a torn quad in the second half. Despite the injury affecting his performance, he still played through it every day and spent his offseason rehabilitating. Still, the Reds stopped him from participating in the 2026 WBC. Francona, however is betting on Cruz’s remarkable durability in MLB.

Cruz is durable in his Major League career, though he has dealt with a few notable ailments. His exit from Sunday’s game only ended his 276-game consecutive appearance streak since 2024. “Miraculous kid,” as said by the Reds manager. The Reds nation is hoping Cruz will offer a miracle this time as well. The man himself is staying optimistic. “It’s obviously frustrating. I don’t like to be out of the game. But honestly, right now I don’t feel that bad,” Cruz said after the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Reds are currently a basement dweller in the NL Central with a 30-28 record. They are ranked 27th in terms of average (.230). In comparison, Cruz is leading the Reds’ hitting chart in terms of average (.274) and ties Sal Stewart in home runs (12). So, losing Cruz from the Reds’ lineup means a Corvette without its V8 engine. “He’s the heart and soul of this team….hopefully it’s nothing serious,” JJ Bleday said about Cruz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt McLain replaced Cruz on Sunday, but his .196 batting is surely no match for the 2x All-Star. The Reds fans also know the truth, as they hold their breath for the scan result, hoping for the best.

The Reds nation is left heartbroken

While any injury to a team’s cornerstone is always heartbreaking, the worst part is if it comes at a routine play. “Never want to see that happen on a routine play,” one fan said. “Running the game the right way shouldn’t end like this. Wishing him a quick recovery,” another added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The particular hit in the 5th inning was not a tough one, nor was it something where Cruz had to sprint faster. The ball went to the right-center fence, and Cruz could have covered second base comfortably. However, as the Reds’ slugger went from a static stance at the plate to an all-out sprint to first base, the sudden transition places extreme stress on the posterior chain before the muscles are fully warmed up. “Speed is his game… but that’s the risk of going 100% every time,” one fan agrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Big concern anytime a player leaves mid-play like that,” one user shares his fear. Remember Giancarlo Stanton’s hamstring issue in 2013 during his stay with the Marlins. He suffered a severe hamstring strain running the bases that caused him to miss significant chunks of the year. He suffered a Grade 2 strain of his right hamstring and missed around 41 days.

Still, Cruz’s durability is the only hope left now for the Reds fans. “Speedy recovery,” another user remarked. The Reds fans are left with nothing other than praying to get Cruz back at the earliest. The Reds might afford a couple of days’ gap with Cruz, but even a 15-day IL would prove fatal for the team.