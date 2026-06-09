Texas DJ Suffers Tragic Death Hours After Fulfilling Lifelong Wish in Rangers-Guardians Clash

A car crash in the early hours of Saturday claimed the life of a Texas man returning from an MLB game. A DJ by profession, Erick Del Campo, known as DJ Avenger, played music at his first Major League Baseball game on Friday night. He performed during the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians game at Globe Life Field. But roughly four hours after the game ended, the terrible accident happened. He was 44 years old at the time of his passing.

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“I’m like in shock just like everybody else,” his younger brother, Mike Del Campo, said. He explained that playing music for his home team was a lifelong dream for the DJ. “Erick, just know I love you, man.”

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On the way back home, his car collided with another on US Highway 80. Fox 4 News reported that the two drivers were taken to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas for treatment. However, the hospital pronounced him dead as Del Campo succumbed to his injuries. The condition of the other driver is not publicly known. The car crash happened late at night, with the Mesquite Police being informed at 2:29 am on Saturday.

This sad news started a very tragic weekend for the Texas baseball community. Just one day later, on Sunday, a private jet crashed in the Dominican Republic. The jet was flying to Austin, Texas, to pick up former MLB star Yadier Molina and his family. The plane crashed shortly after takeoff, killing the pilot and co-pilot. Molina and his family were safely waiting in Texas. Still, the accident added to a very sad weekend for baseball fans in the state.

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While Dominican authorities look into the airplane crash, the Mesquite Police are investigating the cause of the car accident.

A resident of Mesquite, Texas, Erick Del Campo is survived by his wife, daughter, and younger brother. The DJ has previously performed at Texas Live! in Arlington and at American Airlines Center.

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Friends and family shared thoughts on Erick Del Campo

As the news of Erick Del Campo’s tragic demise spread across Texas, loved ones remembered Del Campo as a hard-working artist and a loving family man. His brother Mike remembered how much Erick loved music even when they were kids.

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“I would be asleep, getting ready for school the next day, and he’d be up having his headphones on, and I’d hear the music,” told Mike, per WFAA.

His friends described him as a devoted family man who would always jump at the chance to help others.

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“He was the epitome of that guy that would give you the shirt off his back,” a friend told WFAA.

Del Campo’s friends have also started a GoFundMe campaign for his wife and daughter.

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In the end, Erick Del Campo passed away right after reaching his biggest career goal. He will be remembered both for his great music and his kind heart.