Texas Left Fuming As Rangers Bolster Phillies Roster With Wild Aroldis Garcia Decision

It feels a little strange, but after six long years in Arlington, Adolis Garcia’s time in Arlington is officially over. Just early this season, the Texas Rangers decided not to tender his contract, and now, finally, he has a new home.

On Monday, Garcia agreed to a one-year $10 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. And for the Rangers, this decision seems as calculated as it gets. Garcia was projected to earn around $12.1 million in his final year of arbitration, and given that Texas has been bent on trimming payroll while reworking the offense that struggled to get on base, it makes sense.

They had to make sure whether they want to pay for the past production or move on before the decline sets in. And they chose the latter!

Still, letting go of that player was never going to feel clean.

Texas made it clear how they felt about Garcia leaving. “Thank you, Adolis, for providing endless energy, enthusiasm, and passion to our club over the past six seasons. You gave us the greatest postseason performance of all time, and now, the history of our organization can’t be told without El Bombi. “Best of luck in your next chapter,” the team wrote.

They acknowledged that El Bombi wasn’t just another contributor. He was the engine behind the Rangers’ championship run, a player whose legacy is etched into the Rangers’ history books. But the most uncomfortable part is that they have to watch him suit up for a legitimate contender.

For Garcia, though, he is still in a more forgiving situation in Philadelphia, as he won’t be asked to carry the offense given that Kyle Schwarber is already in place. The Philadelphia Phillies, in fact, think that their outfield is pretty much set, according to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. So, Garcia, if at all, seems to be a key everyday piece in their lineup.

However, for Texas, the timing is tough. They are trying to rebound from what was an uneven 2025 season, and while the front office may think that the roster is better balanced without Garcia’s swing-and-miss tendencies, replacing him and his presence won’t be as simple.

This is honestly not about the $10 million contract but about watching a franchise icon walk straight into a championship-contending team.

Letting Adolis García walk still hurts the Rangers fans

One fan summed up the frustration perfectly: “Thanking Adonis AFTER trading him is extremely classless. Do better.” Honestly, though, the reaction was not surprising. Garcia’s run with the Rangers was long and memorable. He played 745 games, hit 141 home runs, drove in 459 runs, made two All-Star teams, and helped deliver a World Series title. Sure, this season was not roses, and he hit 19 homers and 75 RBIs, but his impact in Texas was undeniable.

One fan put it plainly: “We don’t win that World Series without him—especially in the ALCS. Thank you, Adolis!” Back in 2023, Garcia was the driver behind the Rangers’ first-ever championship run. He had crushed 39 home runs, and he put up a stat line of .245/.328/.508. For a player who was once picked up on a DFA, this was a major rise.

One fan captured the sentiment, saying, “I wasn’t ready for this today either.” As well as being a fan of the Rangers, it’s difficult to watch your heroes walk away. Let alone less than left into the holiday stretch of the MLB off-season. Meanwhile, they will watch as the Phillies’ outfield looks like a near-finished picture. They have Kyle Schwarber, Adolis García, and Nick Castellanos, along with depth pieces like Pedro León, Brandon Marsh, Gabriel Rincones Jr., Johan Rojas, and Weston Wilson.

Showing the Rangers the feelings, one fan said, “This is how you treat a player who helped deliver a championship. The Rangers are showing pure class, and Adolis deserves every bit of it. Legend.” And it makes sense why the fans are hurt. They lost a cornerstone who provided them with elite defense. Garcia led all right fielders with 16 defensive runs saved last season. Now it’s upon Kevin Long and how he can revive Garcia’s bat.

One fan didn’t mince words at all, saying, “Should have re-signed him—we’re gonna regret this big time.” And there’s a reason that this is what Rangers fans think. See, the 33-year-old player still brings serious thump when he squares the ball up. His average exit velocity sits at 92.1 mph, and his hard-hit rate is 46.7 percent. So, he has plenty of potential, which the Phillies will now benefit from.