Steve Cohen paid a staggering $2.4 billion for the Mets, but Alex Rodriguez’s reaction says plenty. The former Yankees star once came close to owning New York’s other baseball franchise. Years later, however, his feelings about missing that opportunity have changed considerably. And after watching the Mets’ recent seasons unfold, Rodriguez has found an unexpected reason to thank the man who outbid him.

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“We took a run at the Mets; I thank God every day for Steve Cohen for buying the Mets,” said Alex Rodriguez at the Axios BFD conference.

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The Mets sale in 2020 brought an unexpected name into New York baseball’s ownership story. Rodriguez entered bidding with Jennifer Lopez, hoping to buy the franchise from the Wilpon family. His involvement drew attention because Rodriguez had built his legacy wearing the Yankees’ famous pinstripes. Across 12 Bronx seasons, Rodriguez hit 351 home runs, won 3 MVPs, and helped the Yankees win the 2009 World Series, cementing his place in franchise history.

The deal closed in November 2020, setting a record for the North American sports franchise. Years later, Rodriguez described that defeat as something he now feels genuinely grateful about. “I send him a Christmas card every year,” Rodriguez said at the Axios BFD conference. Rodriguez also recalled growing up a Mets fan, with the 1986 championship holding special memories.

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Yet, he said the Yankees’ 2009 title made that season even greater for him personally. After missing out on the Mets, Rodriguez partnered with Marc Lore to pursue basketball ownership instead. They agreed to buy the Timberwolves and WNBA’s Lynx for $1.5 billion in 2021. “We caught it at the right time,” Rodriguez said, reflecting on their investment in the NBA.

That investment makes his gratitude easier to understand after watching the Mets’ recent seasons unfold. Cohen’s ownership did bring success, including 101 victories in 2022 and a 2024 NLCS appearance. But the 2025 season ended painfully after New York spent months looking like contenders. On June 12, the Mets held baseball’s best record at 45-24 and led their division. Then everything changed, as they went 38-55 across their final 93 games of the season. They finished 83-79, missing October after Miami shut them out on the final day.

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The final loss eliminated New York, while Cincinnati claimed the last NL wild-card position. That collapse left Cohen apologizing publicly, acknowledging that the team had failed its supporters.

“We didn’t do our part,” Cohen wrote, promising to examine why the team disappointed supporters.

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After that ending, the Mets entered 2026 needing a response, but their struggles continued from Day 1. They opened 7-4, then lost 15 of their next 17 games, quickly slipping behind in the standings. By June, they had fallen to 34-47, prompting the organization to dismiss manager Carlos Mendoza.

The Mets never recovered, finishing 74-88 and last in the National League East standings. They scored 699 runs while allowing 731, finishing 20 games behind the Braves. The replacements also struggled to make the departures look worthwhile, with several posting modest numbers.

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The replacements failed to fill the void. Bo Bichette (.260, 18 HR, .702 OPS) and Marcus Semien (.215, 15 HR, .620 OPS) both underperformed, leaving the Mets’ lineup weakened. Peralta went 5-9 with a 5.01 ERA in 21 starts before New York traded him.

After two straight missed postseasons, Rodriguez’s Christmas card joke now carries an unmistakable edge.

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What do the Mets need to do to be better in 2027?

The Mets enter 2027 seeking answers after finishing 74-88 and last in the NL East. After two seasons, David Stearns faces pressure to rebuild a team that missed October. “I’m always under pressure,” Stearns said, knowing his job requires winning every single season. He admitted decisions created “an uncapped downside scenario” after changing too much too quickly. Fans need to see those lessons reflected in a stronger and more balanced roster.

The rotation needs attention, as Mets starters posted a 4.47 ERA across 791 innings. Nolan McLean impressed, but Christian Scott, Zac Thornton, Jonah Tong and Manaea remain uncertain. Tong may begin in the minors, while Thornton must prove he deserves a spot. Manaea is owed $25 million, making his health and role important for next season. Tarik Skubal is the headline target, and the Mets reportedly met with him recently.

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Skubal went 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA in 2026, offering New York an ace. Stearns should add another starter, perhaps Tyler Mahle or trade with Seattle’s pitching depth. First base needs attention because Mets production there “wasn’t good enough,” Stearns acknowledged publicly. Pete Alonso hit 43 homers and drove in 115 runs after leaving New York. Jared Young lacks power, while Brett Baty remains inconsistent and isn’t a first baseman.

Ty France offers experience, while Teruaki Sato hit 37 homers and posted a 1.012 OPS. Sato struck out 156 times, bringing risk alongside the power he could provide offensively. If first base remains unresolved, Seiya Suzuki could provide another designated hitter option too. Second base is unsettled after Marcus Semien’s offense and defense both declined during 2026. His $24 million luxury-tax charge matters, while Rojas, Voit and Pitre offer internal options.

The bullpen needs a closer, since Williams struggled and Senga’s relief role remains uncertain. Adrian Morejon could help, after both his fastballs averaged near 100 mph during 2026. His Baseball Savant results make him appealing, though a four-year deal would cost plenty. Manaea, Jorge Polanco and Senga have $60 million coming off after 2027 in total. Bichette could create $42 million if he opts out, while trades bring proven help.