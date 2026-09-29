“Thank You, Baseball”: Ex-Yankees Star Calls Time on His MLB Career After 9 Long Seasons

On May 26, 2025, Tyler Wade sprinted home from third in the 11th inning. He turned a wild pitch into the winning run as the San Diego Padres earned a dramatic 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins. It was the kind of small and timely contribution that defined Wade’s role with the team that would eventually reach the postseason. But a roster move this year saw him out of the Padres lineup, and Wade didn’t know that he had played his last MLB game on July 26.

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He signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers in Dec. 2025 and was the non-roster invitee to Spring Training. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old didn’t make the Opening Day roster and had to continue in Triple-A. After batting at .226/.315/.242, recording six RBIs and four stolen bases, the Rangers organization released him from the contract. Wade never signed with another organization and announced his retirement on Monday, Sep. 28.

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“Dear baseball, for as long as I can remember, all I ever wanted was to play in the Major Leagues. Now, 13 years later and after 9 years in the big leagues, it’s time to move on,” he posted on X. “Thank you, baseball. You gave me more than I could have ever dreamed of!”

The New York Yankees selected him in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft. Wade spent several years working through the minor leagues before making an MLB debut in June 2017. His versatility and ability to move around the diamond made him a key contributor for the Bronx. But his overall production with the bat was not the most impressive in New York, except for the final year. Wade played a career-high 103 games in 2021, batting at a career-best .268. After five seasons, he joined the Los Angeles Angels. He spent one year each with Anaheim and Oakland before coming to San Diego in 2024.

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“I’ve been incredibly blessed to be a part of some amazing teams, even more importantly, to be surrounded by incredible teammates,” he mentioned in his post. “I want to thank the Yankees for taking a chance on an 18-year-old kid and giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of playing for the best franchise in all of sports.”

He also thanked the Padres and the fans from San Diego, saying how much he loved wearing the brown and gold. He also offered his gratitude to the Angels and the Athletics.

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Tyler Wade played 507 games over a nine-season major league career. He recorded 152 runs, 60 RBIs, 88 walks, and 51 stolen bases. His minor league numbers aren’t negligible either. He played 868 games, recording 545 runs, 299 RBIs, 35 home runs, and 214 stolen bases.

Wade played six different positions, including infield and outfield. He was a true utility man and was known for his speed. He was the base-running leader with the Yankees in his final season with 17 stolen bases.

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Tyler was loved by his teammates for his high energy and positivity. The bonding he had with other players from different teams is quite apparent on his Instagram.

“To all the coaches, staff, trainers, and fans who played a part in my career, thank you,” he said in his X post, which has over 200,000 views and close to 6,000 reactions and shares at the time of writing this article. “And lastly, to my teammates: I’m going to miss the grind, the clubhouse, the competition, and being in the jungle every day with the guys.”

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Several fans congratulated him and wished him a great future ahead. Even his former teams and teammates joined those fans as well. One notable comment came from the New York Yankees captain himself.

“What a ride brother! From the 1st run to the last! 👊,” Aaron Judge wrote in an Instagram Story. He was Wade’s teammate for the five seasons he played in the Bronx.

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Tyler Wade didn’t earn a huge number of accolades in his nine-season-long MLB tenure. But the love and respect he received from the people around him and the entire baseball community speak for him.