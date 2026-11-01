“That Place Is Terrible”: Yankees Hall of Famer Rips Apart Red Sox’s Ballpark Reigniting New York-Boston Rivalry

CC Sabathia has found a new reason to hate Fenway Park, and it has nothing to do with the Red Sox. While the historic Yankees-Red Sox rivalry has given baseball plenty of reasons to dislike the iconic ballpark, the former Yankees ace has now brought it back into the spotlight for an entirely different reason.

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Opened in 1912, Fenway Park remains MLB’s oldest active ballpark and has witnessed some of the rivalry’s most memorable chapters, including Boston’s 7–6 victory over the New York Yankees (then known as the Highlanders). Yet, behind the iconic Green Monster and more than a century of baseball history, the venue has a reputation that doesn’t sit well with everyone. And Sabathia’s latest comments have added another chapter to that conversation.

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“Fenway. F—— hate Fenway. That place is terrible. It’s like water everywhere. The clubhouse is tiny. That place is terrible,” Sabathia ranted via Section 10 Podcast.

Unlike modern stadiums, which are often built on massive plots of land with ample room for parking, entertainment districts, and other facilities, Fenway Park is surrounded by Boston’s established neighborhood grid. That leaves little room for expansion and creates structural limitations that even extensive renovations cannot completely overcome.

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Moreover, modern ballparks feature sprawling, open-air concourses with views of the field, extensive food halls, and wide walkways. Fenway’s interior concourses are narrow, dark, and prone to extreme bottlenecks between innings.

The room is notorious for its low ceilings, structural pillars cluttering the floor space, and a layout so tight that it is difficult for players to avoid stepping on each other’s toes. For 6’6″ Sabathia, such a layout has only added to his woes.

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In comparison, Yankee Stadium features a pillar-free view, providing an uninterrupted experience for fans. So, while Fenway Park excels in terms of nostalgic value, modern ballparks get ahead with a better fan experience.

Former New York Yankees pitcher Phil Hughes made waves in 2018, declaring that Fenway Park “s—” despite its storied history. For Sabathia, though, history goes far beyond Fenway Park’s physical attributes.

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“I’ve never been called the N-word anywhere but in Boston,” Sabathia said in 2017. “I think it’s disgusting.” His experiences in Boston weren’t particularly memorable on the field either. Across 20 regular-season pitching appearances there, the former Yankees ace recorded a 7–6 record with a 5.08 ERA. Now, his latest criticism has added another reason to his long-standing dislike of Fenway Park, this time targeting the ballpark’s physical facilities.

Sabathia’s latest comments have given the historic Yankees-Red Sox rivalry another talking point. While Fenway Park remains one of baseball’s most celebrated venues, the former Yankees ace has made it clear that its legacy does little to change his opinion of the ballpark.