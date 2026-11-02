“That’s a Huge Honor”: Pete Crow-Armstrong Reacts as He Joins MLB Legend in Rare Company

Some MLB seasons end with a championship, while others produce a historic individual campaign that refuses to go unnoticed. For the Chicago Cubs, Pete Crow-Armstrong delivered the latter, turning a disappointing postseason exit into a season to remember.

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At just 24, the young outfielder showcased his exceptional skills on both sides of the game, pairing a remarkable 40-40 campaign with defensive brilliance that continues to set him apart from his peers. Now, his latest Gold Glove honor has placed him alongside Barry Bonds in an exclusive club of baseball greats, giving the Cubs star another reason to celebrate an unforgettable year.

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“I mean, anytime you’re mentioned with somebody that great, that’s always cool to appreciate and take a step back from and recognize. But it’s always funny getting these awards after the season’s over, and you kind of just tortured yourself watching playoff baseball that you wish you were a part of,” Crow-Armstrong said via Marquee Sports Network.

“So, having a little bright spot like this is cool. But, yeah, man, I’ve found myself in the same conversation as that guy, specifically in Barry Bonds, you know, a little bit this year. And that’s a huge honor. That’s one of the highest you can get as an outfielder or left-handed hitter.”

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On September 24, 2026, Crow-Armstrong became the seventh player in MLB history, and the first in Cubs franchise history, to record a 40-home run, 40-stolen base season, placing him alongside 1996 Barry Bonds.

Upon winning his second consecutive Gold Glove in center field, Crow-Armstrong joined Barry Bonds as one of only two players in MLB history to win a Gold Glove and log a 40/40 season in their careers.

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Crow-Armstrong (2025–2026) and Barry Bonds (1996–1997) are the only two players in baseball history to post back-to-back 30+ HR / 30+ SB seasons while winning Gold Gloves.

Stathead noted that through their first 385 career games, Crow-Armstrong and Bonds put up nearly identical baselines, with Crow-Armstrong having an identical number of home runs, four more stolen bases, and 40 more RBIs than early-career Bonds.

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However, Pete Crow-Armstrong earlier joined another club alongside Babe Ruth and Bonds. In July, he joined Babe Ruth (June–July 1920) and Barry Bonds (May–June 1995) as the only players since 1900 to record multiple triples, 5+ HR, 5+ SB, and 15+ BB in consecutive months.

For a 24-year-old, getting named with Barry Bonds means a lot, and the Cubs star got honest about acknowledging it. Yet, Crow-Armstrong’s clutch defensive moments this year deserve the appreciation.

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In arguably his most famous play of the year, Crow-Armstrong sprinted a massive 83 feet in just 4.3 seconds, clipping an elite sprint speed of 30.2 ft/sec, to make a spectacular sliding catch in the left-center field gap. The play robbed Jordan Walker of extra bases and sealed a 6-1 victory for the Cubs, after which PCA iconically waved his glove at a rowdy group of fans.

Still, the Cubs need to do more to win around their prized asset.

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The Cubs need to build a winning team around Crow-Armstrong

Despite Pete Crow-Armstrong’s heroics in 2026, the Cubs still couldn’t go beyond the Wild Card series. Offensive issues loomed large in the postseason. The cornerstone duo of Pete Crow-Armstrong and marquee signing Alex Bregman went a combined 0-for-15 with eight strikeouts over the two games against the Padres. The remaining lineup couldn’t contribute more.

After leading the National League in home runs during the regular season, the Cubs managed only eight total hits against Padres pitching across 18 innings, seven of which were singles. Nico Hoerner’s ninth-inning double in Game 2 was the team’s only extra-base hit of the entire series.

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A pitching staff plagued by regular-season injuries (including setbacks to Justin Steele, Cade Horton, and Ben Brown) caught up to them by October. Starters like mid-season trade acquisition Kevin Gausman and Matthew Boyd looked worn down, with Gausman taking the loss in the deciding Game 2.

Hence, the Wild Card series proved that the Cubs’ offense couldn’t perform without Crow-Armstrong and Bregman. If the Cubs target going deep into postseason next year, a winning team combination around their young star is what needed in this offseason.