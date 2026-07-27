“That’s Above My Pay Grade”: Aaron Judge Weighs In on Yankees’ Trade Deadline After Ugly Loss

The New York Yankees got a reality check on how their lineup might end up performing without Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Cody Bellinger. The Philadelphia Phillies’ 11-4 rout of the Yankees exposed the glaring holes they need to patch before August 3. Captain Judge had the front row seat to witness it all at Citizens Bank Park. After the match, he was asked what this loss means for the team ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

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“That’s way above my pay grade,” Judge answered, per YES Network. “But we’ve got a good team where we’re at, and that’s what you can do as a player. You’ve got to put your team in the best position to give the front office the ability to go out there and get the final pieces.”

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The Yankees entered this season aiming to snap their World Series drought. To reach the World Series, they need roster reinforcements, including additions to the bullpen and catchers. With Judge and Stanton still not having a return timeline, the Yankees need an impact bat as well to address their offensive struggles.

Judge has not played a single game since May 31; without him, the Yankees hold a 21-22 record.

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Sunday’s loss was shocking and ugly for a team holding the second AL Wild Card spot. The middle of the lineup suffered particularly against the Phillies.

Amed Rosario, who has been slumping with a .230 BA, had to face the Phillies ace, Cristopher Sanchez. After going hitless in the last two games against the Phillies, Rosario went 1-for-4 and scored a run on Sunday.

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With Bellinger on the IL, the Yankees have also called up Spencer Jones from Triple-A to fill his spot. There is also Jasson Dominguez, who is now the Yankees’ regular right fielder. The Yankees sent him as cleanup on Sunday. He went hitless in his five at-bats.

However, Judge has put his faith in the Yankees’ farm system to patch up the voids in the current lineup.

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“We got a lot of guys in the minor leagues ready to go. You know, call it Spencer Jones.

We’ll give Dominguez a good run here to see what we can do. But we got a lot of guys that can fill those holes. Can’t replace Bellinger, but we’re going to keep doing what we do,” said Judge, per YES Network.

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The Yankees also have top prospect George Lombard Jr. in the minors who might end up making his MLB debut with the Yankees’ recent struggles.

New York also suffered defensively.

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Handling left field, Max Schuemann looked out of depth as he tried to field Alec Bohm’s three-run double. The same hit that put the trajectory of the game firmly in the Phillies’ favor.

Then, there was Anthony Volpe, who got his first extra-base hits in a month, but put the Yankees in a deeper hole defensively. Volpe’s throwing error opened up the opportunity for Philadelphia’s five-run sixth.

With that going on in the field, an insider weighed in on how Bellinger’s absence might affect the Yankees.

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MLB insider says the Yankees can’t lose Bellinger long-term

Cody Bellinger strained his hamstring while rounding first base when running out a double in the eighth inning on Saturday. Max Schuemann replaced him for the rest of the game. The Yankees have now called up Spencer Jones after placing Bellinger on the 10-day IL. Though Bellinger has struggled at the plate this season, his absence is a huge blow to a lineup already missing Judge and Stanton.

Furthermore, he had been seeing more action at the plate at the time of his injury. In the last 15 games, Bellinger went 17-for-55, batting .309 with 6 runs and 3 RBI.

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Following Bellinger’s injury, Jesse Rogers of ESPN said, “They can’t afford to lose him. So, if it’s a minor injury, he still might go on the injured list. If it’s something major, that’s where it would impact the trade deadline. Although I don’t know if the Yankees can fill all the holes if he’s out.”

Bellinger’s absence is also a major defensive blow to the Yankees.

Having saved 19 Defensive Runs so far, Bellinger has one of the best numbers in the league. If he stays on the IL for a long time, Brian Cashman has to scour the market for outfielders as well. The Yankees will hope it does not come to that.