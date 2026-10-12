“That’s Organization”: Tampa Bay Rays’ Manager Sends Clear Message to Guardians Ahead of Clash

Kevin Cash helped build the Guardians before he built the Rays. Now he has to beat them in the ALCS. His time in Cleveland’s dugout taught him what makes the organization special, and that connection goes beyond the field.

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“Just a ton of respect for that organization, whether from Stephen Vogt to Chris Antonetti, Mike Chernoff, and then all of those players. They play a very solid brand of baseball,” said Rays manager Kevin Cash.

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Cash has plenty of reasons to respect the Guardians after watching Cleveland complete their remarkable comeback. The Tampa Bay Rays manager was impressed by how Cleveland recovered from a 0-2 deficit against the White Sox. The Guardians won three straight games, finishing their American League Division Series with a 2-0 shutout Game 5 win.

For Cash, that performance showed what an organization can achieve when its players trust their preparation.

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The Guardians faced immense pressure entering Game 3, needing three straight wins with no margin for error. For the final game, Gavin Williams carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, striking out 12, before Cleveland’s bullpen completed the shutout. Jose Ramírez provided the only runs with a two-run homer, while Cleveland’s pitching staff combined for 21 strikeouts against Chicago.

The Guardians became the 11th team to overcome a 0-2 deficit in a best-of-five postseason series.

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That comeback explains why Cash sees similarities between Cleveland and the organization he has led for years.

“I feel Cleveland does mirror us or we mirror them,” Cash said ahead of the ALCS.

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He specifically praised the Guardians’ approach to developing pitchers, acquiring talent, and building a competitive team. Both franchises operate with limited payrolls compared with baseball’s wealthiest teams, making their roster decisions especially important.

Cleveland finished with a $74.4 million payroll (MLB’s lowest), while the Rays’ $95.6 million ranks in the bottom 5 (per Spotrac).

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Cleveland’s Williams struck out 12 batters, showing how homegrown pitching can decide important games. Tampa Bay also relies on developing pitchers, building bullpen depth, and finding useful players through smart acquisitions. Neither organization depends entirely on expensive signings or expects one superstar to carry the entire roster.

Instead, both teams value defense, contact hitting, speed, and players who contribute in different situations.

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Cash’s 2013-14 tenure as Cleveland’s bullpen coach under Terry Francona created a direct link between the organizations. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt also has Tampa Bay connections, having played in the Rays’ minor league system.

Junior Caminero started in Cleveland’s system before Tampa Bay acquired him in 2021. Yandy Díaz started his major league career with the Guardians before becoming an important hitter for the Rays.

Those connections make the upcoming matchup particularly interesting, especially with several players capable of deciding the series. Ramírez enters the ALCS after recording 7 RBIs across Cleveland’s three consecutive victories over Chicago.

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Just like the Guardians, the Rays counter with Caminero, who recorded consecutive 40-homer seasons and remains one of baseball’s most dangerous young hitters. Yandy Díaz adds another important bat, while starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen gives the Rays a strong opening option.

However, Cleveland faces a difficult challenge after using several pitchers heavily during its five-game series against the White Sox. Williams threw 5.2 scoreless innings in Game 5, while closer Cade Smith also handled a significant load. The Rays swept the Yankees and enter the ALCS with more rest before the opener on Monday. The Rays also won 5 of their 6 regular-season meetings against Cleveland, giving them another reason for confidence.

Still, Cash knows the Guardians can respond under pressure, and both teams understand what makes the other dangerous. For the Guardians, it matters because they have a chance to get to the World Series for the first time since 2016 and win their first World Series since 1948. The Rays have reached the World Series twice since the turn of the century, but failed to win both times, and this is a good chance for the Rays to win their first title in their history.