“That’s Selfish”: Aaron Judge Slammed Over His Post-Elimination Response as Yankees Clubhouse Concerns Resurface

The New York Yankees entered the postseason hoping to end their 17-year championship drought, but their October campaign ended in disappointment. Tampa Bay completed a 3-0 ALDS sweep at Yankee Stadium, leaving questions about what went wrong. Now, Aaron Judge’s post-elimination comments have added another layer to the Yankees’ growing concerns.

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“If you’re hurting, can’t play… don’t make it like you’re trying to be some hero. Worried about your precious ego. Worried about your precious ego. Like, come on, man, that’s selfish. That’s BS,” said Sal Licata on his podcast.

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After the Yankees were swept by the Rays, Sal Licata questioned Aaron Judge’s response to another disappointing early postseason exit.

Judge asked the front office to build a stronger team, but Licata believed the captain missed something important.

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The Yankees lost Game 3 by 4-3, ending their season and extending their championship drought to 17 seasons. Judge made his comments after Tampa Bay completed the 3-0 sweep at Yankee Stadium. Judge missed all 5 postseason (2 in the Wild Card and 3 in the ALDS) games while recovering from a right calf strain.

“We’re the Yankees. I feel like they should go all in and do what they need to do and find. If we’ve got holes, if it’s finding certain players or personnel, whatever we need, you’ve got to go out there and get it,” Judge noted.

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He added, “That’s why I signed back here to play with the Yankees, to fight for a championship every single year, to go all in.”

His message clearly challenged the front office to make the changes needed for another championship run. But this wasn’t the first time he called out the Yankees front office.

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Before the 2026 season started, Judge said, “It was brutal. I’m like, ‘I see a lot of free agents out there.’ I’m like, ‘Let’s sign these guys right now and start adding more pieces,’ because I’ve seen other teams around the league get better.”

He had also said, “Man, we’re the New York Yankees. Let’s go out there and get the right people… go out there and finish this thing off.”

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Judge also questioned whether the Yankees’ current approach was enough for their championship expectations.

“It’s tough to say. I want to trade for everybody, sign everybody every single year, but I know that’s not realistic,” he said. “So they give us a winning team every single year, but that’s not good enough here in New York.”

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Judge wanted management to understand that regular-season success alone would not satisfy the franchise or its fans. Licata, however, believed a captain should also address the failures inside his own clubhouse. His criticism focused on how Judge delivered his message after elimination, rather than simply demanding better players.

On The Sal Licata Show, Licata said, “I never thought Aaron Judge was the right fit to be the Yankees’ captain. He’s too timid, inarticulate, and inexpressive.”

His criticism raised another question about whether Judge’s leadership aligns with the expectations surrounding the Yankees’ captaincy.

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Tommy Lugauer has also criticized Judge.

“I think Aaron Judge is part of the problem… Aaron Judge is comfortable with this country club… If Aaron Judge walked into Hal’s office or Cashman’s office with other players on the team and said, ‘We want this Boone out of here’, Boone would be out of here… I think… Aaron Judge… like this type of atmosphere and this type of environment.”

The Yankees’ performance gave those questions greater weight, as the team never held a lead at any point in the ALDS.

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New York scored just 5 runs across 3 games, while Tampa controlled the series from the beginning. Game 2 exposed the defensive problems, with the Yankees committing 4 errors during their 5-2 loss. In Game 3, Anthony Volpe’s potential game-tying homer became a double after a fan-interference ruling.

The Rays won 4-3, marking the second consecutive year an opponent celebrated at Yankee Stadium, following the Blue Jays’ 2025 postseason victory.

Cam Schlittler offered a different response after the Game 2 defeat, accepting responsibility for his own performance.

“We expect a lot out of each other. It’s been great all year, but we just didn’t play our brand of baseball, and I know we can play better baseball than that and that starts with me on the mound,” he said.

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Schlittler’s comments came after the Yankees’ defense committed 4 errors and struggled to support him. His response focused on the team’s mistakes and his own role, rather than directing attention toward the front office.

That contrast helped fuel the debate over accountability after a painful loss.

Former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia also questioned the clubhouse culture, although he did not directly attack Judge.

He argued that the veterans who once maintained the Yankees’ standards were no longer around the team.

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“Jorge is not around. Derek is sitting on the FOX desk. Mo is somewhere selling hot sauce,” Sabathia said.

“These dudes need to be around the clubhouse. They need to be in Tampa in spring training. That was the standard. That’s how the standard is set.”

His comments placed responsibility on a wider culture, suggesting the organization’s old winning habits were no longer being passed down.

And that is true to an extent because players like Jazz Chisholm Jr. would never be on the team, making errors on the field and passing comments off it. Sabathia wants someone with the mindset of Schlittler, who is a leader in the clubhouse.

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Licata’s latest criticism also follows several years of questioning Judge’s responsibility during difficult moments.

In August 2023, after the Yankees failed to make the postseason, he asked, “Why is Aaron Judge absolved of all blame here, when you look at what’s gone wrong with the 2023 Yankees? He should be front and center. He is the guy.”

The debate now extends beyond Judge’s comments to the standards expected throughout the Yankees organization. Sabathia’s concerns, meanwhile, point toward a clubhouse culture that needs stronger leadership and accountability.

Judge’s demand for roster changes reflects the pressure to end a 17-season championship drought. But the Yankees must address both their roster weaknesses and their clubhouse problems before another October disappointment.