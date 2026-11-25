Fourteen straight playoff trips and three World Series titles in that stretch make the Los Angeles Dodgers look like baseball’s single safest franchise. Yet the man who controls them, Mark Walter, has spent 2026 selling off several marquee sports assets. Now, a former big league executive is predicting that the crown jewel will go next.

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That warning came from David Samson, the former Miami Marlins president, on his Nothing Personal with David Samson podcast. He paired the Dodgers with Walter’s Cadillac Formula 1 team. “Mark my words, the F1 team will get sold. The Dodgers will get sold. Mark Walter has no choice but to do it,” Samson declared.

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Samson has reasons for saying that. Walter reportedly agreed to sell the Los Angeles Lakers to a group led by investor Joshua Kushner and former Disney CEO Bob Iger for $12.5 billion, a year after paying $10 billion. He is also close to selling the Los Angeles Sparks, with the franchise reportedly valued at a record $750 million.

The F1 talks show this in action. Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox, let its exclusive window on Walter’s Cadillac stake lapse in late November as talks hit a snag. Walter wants at least $3 billion, yet the team sits last in the Constructors’ Championship with zero points.

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All of these sales trace back to his insurance business. Federal prosecutors and the SEC are examining roughly $21 billion to $24 billion in policyholder money that Delaware-based insurers Delaware Life and Clear Spring Life moved into entities tied to TWG Global, Walter’s holding company, allegedly without disclosing the ties.

After that, state regulators acted. The Delaware Department of Insurance says that watchdogs and auditors were intentionally misled, and insurers must cut affiliated holdings from over 40 percent of balance sheets to under 10. Delaware Life disclosed Walter controls 36 percent of Guggenheim Partners, well above that threshold. Walter and TWG Global deny wrongdoing, and no charges have been filed.

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Money trouble in the owner’s suite has hit Chavez Ravine before. Frank McCourt, the previous Dodgers owner, steered the franchise into bankruptcy, which forced a 2012 sale to Walter and Guggenheim Baseball Management. That rescue later opened the door for Andrew Friedman, the president of baseball operations, to build a powerhouse.

This time, the setup looks different. McCourt lost control through bankruptcy, while Walter still runs the club and is selling other assets first. In September, he sold his roughly 12.8 percent stake in Premier League club Chelsea FC, alongside co-owner Todd Boehly, and his RC Strasbourg stake to private equity firm Clearlake Capital.

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Samson’s forecast is only one side of the story, though. Walter and the Dodgers’ own books both point in another direction, and the owner has addressed the sale talk himself.

Why Mark Walter is holding firm on the Dodgers

Walter, however, sees things very differently. While Samson predicts a forced sale, the owner has drawn a firm line around the asset he values most.

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In an exclusive interview with California Post reporter Jack Harris, Walter shut down the speculation. “We’re going to keep the team no matter what,” he insisted. “We’re going to be winning for 10 years or more.”

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The Dodgers’ books back him up. Sportico reported the club was first in MLB to hit $1 billion in gross revenue, while ESPN put payroll and luxury tax at a combined $515 million in 2025. Forbes pegs the franchise at $7.8 billion. Shohei Ohtani, the two-way superstar, is signed for another seven years.

Money aside, the club carries the biggest legacy in his portfolio. Walter’s money built the facilities, analytics, and player development pipeline that make the Dodgers a free-agent destination, and it brought three titles to Los Angeles after a long drought.

The Dodgers’ past victories also soften the disappointment of 2026, when they failed to secure a third consecutive World Series championship. The front office has the capacity to reload and aim for another October run. While Walter sells other assets to raise cash, he says this is the one team he will not sell.