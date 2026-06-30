“The Game Has Been Dying”- Kirk Herbstreit Sides With Yankees Legend on “Garbage” Baseball in MLB

Change is the only constant, and that applies to MLB as well. The sport that stayed untouched from the turn of the 20th century has rapidly been evolving in recent years. The reason is simple. MLB is changing to meet the demands of each generation. That, however, has driven a wedge between the older and younger generations of fans and players alike. As advanced metrics often measure a player’s worth in modern baseball, sports commentator Kirk Herbstreit echoed the words of a Yankees legend about the sport’s current state.

The legendary switch-hitting catcher of the New York Yankees, Jorge Posada, is not a fan of modern-day baseball. He has been very clear about it on the Abriendo El Podcast, regarding where he stands on today’s baseball, which stresses more on statistics. And famous American sports commentator Kirk Herbstreit also supported Posada’s notion.

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“THANK YOU!!!!! Where did the athletic ability go? Clutch hitting in the 8th and 9th inning?” he questioned on X. “Starting pitching that goes 8 or 9 innings? Base stealing-hell just good base running and SPEED?!?

“Sac bunts-moving runners over late in a game? Where’s Tony Gwynn? Rod Carew? Wade Boggs? Ichiro? Those guys wouldn’t exist in today’s ridiculous HR or K “launch angle” game!

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“The game has been dying with the youth of America for YEARS and now is losing the core fanbase as well with this ridiculous product we’ve had to digest for the last 7-10 years. Bring back Small Ball and athleticism…this shit dreadful!!!”

Kirk Herbstreit is ESPN’s college football analyst, but he is very familiar with baseball. Having grown up in Ohio, Herbstreit is a passionate Cincinnati Reds fan. He is 56 and so, represents a different generation.

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This is not the first time that Herbstreit has objected to modern baseball. In April, he explicitly expressed his displeasure after seeing a home run celebration of a 12U player, who slammed his bat and made inappropriate hand gestures. At the time, Herbstreit called out the kids’ parents and coaches via social media.

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“The coaches and parents who allow this to go on are the problem,” he said. “Instead of teaching kids how to play the game the right way and show respect for the opponent, they’re worried about getting viral attention.”

Meanwhile, on Abriendo El Podcast, Posada spoke about what he disliked the most in modern baseball.

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Jorge Posada isn’t a fan of modern baseball either!

With all the stats measuring a team’s or a player’s progress, Posada thinks it has damaged the spirit of baseball. He also expressed that among the home-run fan generations, he still likes it when a ball is put in play more.

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Making his feelings known, Posada said, “The baseball being played today is garbage.”

Posada spent his 17 career years in MLB with the New York Yankees. A clubhouse legend, he is one of the pieces of the Core Four (Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, and Andy Pettitte) and a key member of the Yankees dynasty years.

The four-time World Series winner holds a .273 hitting average, 275 home runs, and an .848 OPS. He became an All-Star five times and was awarded five Silver Slugger awards. Posada’s opinion obviously holds weight in the baseball community as it is but he also has Herbstreit backing him.