“The Worst I’ve Seen”: Analyst Slams Voting Behind Carson Benge’s NL Rookie of the Year Finish

Sal Stewart’s 20 first-place votes secured the NL Rookie of the Year, but the voting distribution below sparked immediate questions. Mets rookie Carson Benge finished second, yet the final results left fans questioning how voters evaluated the race. What looked like a straightforward decision quickly became a much bigger talking point.

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“The NL Rookie of the Year decision is perhaps the worst I’ve seen in the last decade. 20 1st-place votes for Stewart, many of them with Wetherholt in 2nd,” said Host of The Ryan Garcia Show and MLB analyst, Ryan Garcia.

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He then said, “Having Wetherholt over Benge means you buy into the concept of evaluating players beyond their HR/RBI/OPS.”

MLB announced its 2026 NL Rookie of the Year on Monday, ending award discussions. Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart claimed the award after a powerful, durable rookie campaign. Yet the bigger surprise emerged when voters placed Mets outfielder Carson Benge second overall. Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt finished third, just eight points behind Benge in voting.

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That narrow gap sparked questions because Wetherholt received more second-place votes than Benge. For Mets fans, the result raised another question: why did Benge receive less support?

Stewart’s 170 points (20 first-place votes) outpaced Benge’s 107 (seven first-place votes), though Wetherholt’s 12 second-place votes nearly closed the gap. However, Benge collected four more first-place votes and twice as many third-place votes. The BBWAA awards seven points for first place, four for second, and three for third. That scoring helped Benge finish eight points ahead of Wetherholt, despite Wetherholt’s second-place vote advantage.

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The result becomes more interesting when Benge’s complete season enters the discussion. In 156 games, Benge hit .282 with 20 homers, 65 RBIs, and 22 steals—the first Mets rookie to achieve a 20-20 season. His contribution extended beyond the batter’s box, especially through his throwing arm in right field. Benge led National League right fielders with 10 outfield assists during his rookie campaign. On August 17, he threw out two Padres runners at home in one inning.

Benge’s season was not flawless, making his recovery from a difficult start especially important. After a slow May 2 start (.498 OPS), Benge surged to .302 with 20 doubles, 18 homers, and 16 steals. His 4.3 bWAR nearly matched Wetherholt’s 4.5 despite Benge playing 17 more games. Stewart’s 32 homers and 112 RBIs led rookies, while he played all 162 games. Still, Benge offered a broader combination of hitting, speed, defense, and availability.

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Wetherholt’s third-place finish also deserves context because his strongest argument came through defense. He posted 4.5 bWAR, led NL rookies, and recorded plus-25 Outs Above Average. However, his .242 average, 17 home runs, and .704 OPS reflected a quieter bat. Wrist tendinitis interrupted his season, and his second-half production dropped after the All-Star break. He hit .210 after the break, while his August average fell to .200. Those numbers explain why voters valued his defense, but Benge’s overall case remained compelling.

Mets fans experienced a similar near-miss before, when Kodai Senga finished second in 2023. Corbin Carroll won unanimously, while Senga received 22 second-place votes and five third-place votes. The Mets have six Rookie of the Year winners; Pete Alonso last won in 2019. Benge became their first Rookie of the Year finalist since Senga’s second-place finish. Like Senga, Benge’s all-around game was overshadowed by a winner’s singular strength. (Stewart’s power)

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Stewart’s award reflected his production, power, and remarkable durability across the entire season. But Benge’s all-around numbers deserved a closer contest, especially against a rookie ranked third. The result reflects a broader debate in baseball: whether Rookie of the Year should reward peak power or well-rounded excellence.

Should Carson Benge have actually won the NL Rookie of the Year?

Carson Benge finished second in Rookie of the Year voting, but deserved far greater recognition. Andrew Tredinnick, writing for NorthJersey.com, believes Benge should have won the award this season. Sal Stewart claimed the honor with 20 first-place votes and 170 points overall on Monday. Benge received seven first-place votes and 107 points, finishing just eight behind Wetherholt overall. That narrow separation feels difficult to accept after considering everything Benge delivered throughout the season.

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Benge appeared in 156 games, hitting .282 with 20 home runs and 65 RBIs overall. He also stole 22 bases, becoming the first Mets rookie to complete a 20-20 season. His 168 hits led National League rookies, while his batting average ranked second among them. He also ranked among rookies in the top three for homers, RBIs, and stolen bases. That consistency across several categories made his offensive season much more than one impressive number.

His value became clearer when the conversation moved beyond what he delivered at the plate. Benge became one of three finalists for the National League Gold Glove in right field. He recorded 10 outfield assists, including two throws that sent Padres runners home on August 17. His arm value ranked first across MLB, while his throwing strength ranked fifth overall. That defensive impact gave the Mets another weapon, even when his bat was not producing.

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Stewart’s case rested on power, durability, and production across all 162 games that season. His 32 home runs and 112 RBIs led National League rookies, making his win understandable. However, Stewart recorded -2 Outs Above Average and a negative receiving score at first base. Wetherholt offered the opposite strength, recording plus-25 Outs Above Average across 139 games that season. But he hit .242 with 17 homers and a .704 OPS, trailing Benge offensively overall.

Benge’s 4.3 bWAR nearly matched Wetherholt’s 4.5, despite playing 17 additional games that season. His slow start made his eventual recovery even more impressive for Mets fans watching closely. He hit .192 with a .504 OPS during April, before finding his rhythm again. Across the final five months, he batted .299 and added 20 doubles and 18 homers. His 123 OPS+ surpassed Stewart and Wetherholt’s, strengthening Tredinnick’s argument that Benge deserved the award.