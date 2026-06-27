“There’s Consequences” – Dodgers Manager Breaks Silence After Shohei Ohtani – Dalton Rushing Dispute

2026 is proving to be a rollercoaster ride for the Dodgers’ catcher Dalton Rushing. He started off hitting 7 homers at .341 in April, but it came down to .218 in June. In addition, controversies followed Rushing since Opening Day. From breaking his bat over his knee against the Giants last month to throwing expletives at Jung Hoo-Lee, Rushing has been at the center of it all.

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That scrutiny only intensified after Wednesday’s win over the Minnesota Twins, when a series of communication breakdowns with Shohei Ohtani prompted manager Dave Roberts to publicly address Rushing’s emotional approach to the game.

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“I don’t think that he thinks he goes viral in the moment. I think that sometimes he just … kind of sees red. But he understands that there are consequences to actions. We’ve got to be more mindful, and he’s aware of that,” Bleed Los quoted Roberts on Friday.

After Will Smith’s injury, Rushing has the catching duty, and on Wednesday, he was behind the home plate with Ohtani at the mound. What followed were on-field communication struggles and pitch-calling disagreements . In the second inning, Rushing crossed up on a 101.7 mph fastball off Ohtani, which led to a 3-run rally for the Twins. Moreover, on one occasion, Ohtani asked to ask for a review of a low pitch. Rushing nodded, seemingly advising Ohtani not to challenge, leading the Japanese veteran to take things into his hands.

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Review taken, and the call got overturned. “There are really a couple of ways of communicating,” Ohtani said after the game. “One is by words, but the other way to be able to communicate is by example, and just taking the charge and showing Rush what kind of pitching style I’m capable of.” While Rushing later also acknowledged his action was “embarrassing,” the internet let its frustration be heard.

Roberts knows what it means to be a repeat offender in the Dodgers.

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Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing 68 reacts during a MLB game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, CA. The Marlins defeated the Dodgers 2-1. Jon Endow/Image of Los Angeles California United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xJonxEndowx JonxEndowx iosphotos408406

Rushing’s hot start to the season was overshadowed by controversies. Back in April, Rushing publicly implied that the Colorado Rockies were cheating, stating it was “odd” how aggressively their hitters jumped on first pitches. Then, a hard slide against the Giants injured their outfielder Jung Hoo Lee. Rushing made it worse by throwing f-bombs, although he later admitted his words were misconstrued.

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And now, after the incident with Shohei Ohtani, all eyes are focused on the Dodgers catcher every time he hits the field. Cameras follow him in the dugout.

However, amid all the chaos, Dalton Rushing is set to continue as the Dodgers’ primary catcher. He will also do the catching duty for Ohtani. “I think that’s been one of the silver linings [of Smith being out], giving Dalton some opportunity,” Roberts confirmed. Smith has yet to resume baseball activities. He is receiving an injection to alleviate lingering stiffness and has been ruled out for the foreseeable future. In this case, Rushing is the next best name available for the team.

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A whole lot of attention may be putting pressure on Rushing in his sophomore year in MLB. A few more opportunities and clubhouse backing would help to regain his confidence. If all goes right, his April streak would again become a reality.