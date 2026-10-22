“They Are Not Honoring”: Brewers’ Decade-Old $1000 Deal Sparks Controversy Ahead of World Series

Back in 2015, the Brew Crew went out and bought a ticket that would give them the power to get the best seats at any home game. And with the Milwaukee Brewers making a World Series run for just the 2nd time, this would be a good time for those fans to cash in, except they are not getting what was promised.

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“Two brothers who each paid $1,000 for a Milwaukee Brewers ‘Timeless Ticket’ more than a decade ago say the team isn’t honoring its promise to give them the best available seats for the World Series,” reported Breaking911.

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The Milwaukee Brewers are facing backlash from fans over a decade-old ticket promotion. Several holders say the team failed to deliver the best available seats for the World Series. The controversy has become more significant as Milwaukee prepares for its first World Series since 1982. Fans who waited 11 years to redeem their tickets expected a memorable experience. Instead, some were left disappointed by the seating options.

When the Deatons bought their Timeless Tickets in 2015 for $1,000 each, the promotion promised “the best available seat locations, subject to ticket availability at the time of redemption.”

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Holders could also purchase up to 3 additional tickets at full retail price. For many buyers, the promotion offered a chance to watch the Brewers in baseball’s biggest games without worrying about future ticket prices.

That opportunity finally arrived when the Brewers reached the World Series after sweeping the Dodgers in the NLCS. However, several hundred holders who wanted to redeem their tickets reportedly faced limited seating options.

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With the Brewers clinching their first World Series berth since 1982, an estimated 500,000+ people simultaneously flooded ticketing platforms. This immense regional and national interest has driven secondary market prices for premium home-plate and club seats to anywhere between $10,441 and $19,174.

Historically, American Family Field has suffered from a lack of ultra-premium options behind home plate compared to newer venues. In fact, the team recently announced construction of a new 20,000-square-foot premium hospitality zone called the Truss Club to resolve this, but it will not be operational until the 2027 season.

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Reportedly, the ballpark had removed 1,600 seats in the right-field terrace to accommodate expanded baseball operations offices, lowering overall stadium capacity to 41,900 and compounding baseline seat scarcity across all tiers. Now, just before the World Series, some were offered terrace-level seats or standing-room access instead of locations closer to the field.

Fans argued that better seats appeared available through other sales, including public ticket sales. The disagreement quickly turned into questions about whether the Brewers had fulfilled their original promise.

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Brothers Kevin and Kyle Deaton were frustrated because they expected a special experience but were offered terrace-level seats or standing-room access.

Kyle questioned the decision, saying, “When you promise somebody the best seat available, and you give them pretty much the worst seats that you have in the whole stadium, I would say, no. They’re not honoring it.”

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Danny Fochesato, who bought a Timeless Ticket on his 27th birthday, said the promotion was sold differently.

He recalled being told buyers would receive priority behind season-ticket holders when choosing seats. His experience in 2018 appeared to support that expectation when the Brewers reached the NLCS.

Fochesato said he received 4 tickets in the 100 level behind home plate for a potential World Series game. The Brewers eventually lost Game 7 to the Dodgers, leaving him to wait another 8 years. This time, the available choices left Fochesato frustrated before he could secure his tickets.

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“We had a form, and it only had 400-level or standing-room options,” he said.

He also claimed that better seats were available to people purchasing through the public sale. The concern was not simply about getting into the stadium, but about receiving the value originally advertised.

With World Series tickets attracting intense demand, holders believed their early investment should have offered clearer priority. The contrast between his 2018 and 2026 experience shows how the team has shifted from its original promise.

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The Brewers eventually acknowledged mistakes in how they handled the redemption process.

President of business operations Rick Schlesinger said the organization had “erred in our internal communications on the logistics of fulfilling the requests.” He added that the team “did not live up to the spirit of the program” and was working toward a resolution.

Under the response, eligible holders who applied before the deadline could keep their World Series tickets. They would also retain their Timeless Tickets for another Brewers home game in a future season.

The solution may help rebuild trust, but it does not erase every disappointment.

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For Milwaukee, this World Series represents a rare moment after 44 years without an appearance. That makes the experience especially meaningful for fans who have waited for generations. The Brewers now have a chance to deliver the historic night fans imagined when they bought their Timeless Tickets.