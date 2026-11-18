Twenty-one years of pro ball, 1,401 big-league games, and two World Series rings with the Los Angeles Dodgers later, Miguel Rojas, the veteran utility infielder known as Miggy Ro, has officially hung up his spikes. His Miami sendoff closed it out, and his own words explain why it hit so hard.

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“It was an amazing moment, not just for me, but for my whole family, my friends, and the people who supported me throughout my career,” Rojas said in comments to MLB.com after his November 15 farewell. “I think they deserved it way more than I did. I didn’t ask for something like that to happen at the end of my career, but the people who know me and those who have been behind me live in Miami because I spent so many years of my career there and played for a year with the Marlins.”

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That tribute had a real stage behind it. Rojas, 37, collected two singles in a 4-2 win Saturday, then played three innings Sunday for Tiburones de La Guaira against Navegantes del Magallanes at loanDepot park. His daughter introduced him over the PA, and his family joined him as both dugouts lined the foul lines.

Miami carried extra weight, even if his quote undersold his time there. He spent eight seasons with the Miami Marlins, from 2015 through 2022, and became the everyday shortstop and team captain after being traded from the Dodgers in 2014.

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The hardware tells the same story. Rojas won the MLBPAA Marlins Heart and Hustle Award in 2019 and 2021 and the Jeff Conine Award in 2018 and 2021, honors that mirrored how much that clubhouse leaned on him.

The Dodgers reacquired him by trade in 2023, and the clubhouse standing he built in Miami came right along with him. Counting his 2014 debut, that made five seasons in Dodger blue and back-to-back World Series titles in 2024 and 2025.

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No swing in his postseason record carries more weight than the one he took against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series, with a title slipping away. With Toronto two outs from a championship, Rojas, the No. 9 hitter, pulled a 3-2 slider from closer Jeff Hoffman 387 feet over the left-field fence in the top of the ninth.

Nobody had hit a World Series Game 7 homer in the ninth inning or later until Rojas did it. It came after a month without a hit. MLB.com credited the shot with a 34.9 percent boost to the Dodgers’ title odds. His glove then helped stall Toronto’s walk-off push before Will Smith’s 11th-inning homer sealed the 5-4 win.

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Across 13 MLB seasons, Rojas finished with 1,048 hits, 61 home runs, 386 RBIs and a .260 average. Those numbers fit a utility man whose value came from his glove and his clubhouse leadership.

That story is complete, yet the Dodgers still have plans for him.

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Rojas turns to player development with Dodgers prospects

Rojas called time on his playing days once the Dodgers’ National League Championship Series run ended in October, and he shifted straight into the player development department. He then played his farewell exhibitions in November.

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He now works with Dodgers prospects in Arizona, passing along the baseball IQ that teammates praised throughout his career. The job keeps him close to a long-term goal, since he has set his sights on eventually managing in the big leagues.

Venezuela also shaped the finale. Rojas helped La Guaira win its first Venezuelan Professional Baseball League title in 38 years during the 2023-24 offseason, and he returned to the same club for his last two games.

The series carried purpose beyond the diamond. Proceeds supported relief after twin earthquakes with magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 struck northern Venezuela on June 24, 2026. La Guaira, the coastal state whose club Rojas just represented, was among the hardest hit. The death toll has passed 6,500, and the Los Teques native gave back.

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The giving-back note leaves the playing career fully closed, and Rojas now turns to the next stage. His 21 years of pro ball and two World Series rings now go toward Dodgers prospects, and his managerial goal suggests the next chapter will stay close to the dugout.