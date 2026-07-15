“They Get Frustrated” – Derek Jeter Opens Up on Anthony Volpe’s Struggles as Yankees Set Eyes on Playoffs

When Anthony Volpe first burst onto the scene in the 2023 season, fans quickly labeled him the next Derek Jeter. However, nearly four seasons later, that comparison has yet to match reality, as he is batting .246 with one home run and 13 RBIs in 45 games so far in 2026. With criticism growing louder, the 52-year-old has now shared his thoughts while keeping his focus firmly on the New York Yankees’ playoff push.

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“I think as a young player, it’s obvious that the Yankees have made a commitment to Anthony, right?” Derek Jeter told Adam Schein recently on Mad Dog Radio by SiriusXM. “They are committed to him, but they’re also not only committed to him being the shortstop, but they’re committed to allowing him to further develop at the Major League level.

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“And at times when fans are watching that, they get frustrated. Every player has gone through bumps in the road. But most of the time those bumps on the road are in the minor leagues, so it’s not something that you see on a daily basis. But the Yankees are very high on Anthony, I don’t know him that well. But they’re banking on a big upside, and hopefully he puts it together soon.”

Those remarks came as the NY Yankees sit firmly in the postseason race. The team currently owns a 54-42 record and has over a 98% chance of entering the postseason, according to Pro Baseball Reference.

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Although they trail the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays by three games, they have a strong chance of reaching the playoffs. However, the performance of their starting shortstop could become increasingly important.

Across his first three MLB seasons, the 25-year-old has struggled to produce consistently at the plate. The 2023 debutant has found it difficult to maintain a steady on-base percentage. It has ended up setting some unfortunate historical marks for low offensive production despite receiving a high number of plate appearances.

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Volpe’s 2026 campaign has also reflected those struggles. He currently owns a .326 slugging percentage, a number well below what many expected from a player once viewed as one of the franchise’s brightest young talents.

His defensive play at shortstop has also been uneven. Multiple errors and several wild throws have raised fresh concerns over his long-term role at the position.

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The Yankees’ front office has continued to stand behind Anthony Volpe, even as the criticism has increased. At times, manager Aaron Boone has also turned to utility infielders like José Caballero or Ahmed Rosario during some of the Yankees’ difficult stretches.

Even last month, during the series finale against the Cleveland Guardians, the 25-year-old came under criticism for defensive lapses despite the Yankees securing a 4-2 series victory.

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With the postseason now approaching quickly, the spotlight on Anthony Volpe will only become brighter. The fans will be hoping he can finally deliver the consistency the Yankees have patiently waited for when it matters the most.