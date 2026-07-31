“They Hate Me”: Bryce Harper Makes Strong Feelings Clear on Young MLB Stars

The Philadelphia Phillies hold the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League with a 57-52 record. To remain firmly in contention for their first World Series title since 2008, the Phillies will need all hands on deck. Every player, veterans and youngsters alike, must bring their A-game. And for that to happen, Bryce Harper believes the veterans of the game must do certain things.

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Harper recently joined Mookie Betts on the 50th episode of the On Base podcast. During the interview, the Phillies’ first baseman candidly spoke about his style of baseball and his approach toward the younger players in the organization.

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“When you come into our clubhouse, I want you to feel like you’re at home. I want you to feel like you’re family,” Harper said on the podcast. “A young guy coming up from the minor leagues, if you just hammer him all the time and don’t show him any love, how do you know, in any big spot or any big situation, that you’re going to get the best out of him? He’s going to be sitting there going, ‘They hate me. They don’t like me.’ I don’t want that. I want guys to enjoy the big leagues.”

Harper is currently in his fifteenth big league season. Since debuting in 2012 with the Washington Nationals, he has had his fair share of ups and downs. As a young player, Harper has come across several veterans. In the podcast, Harper revealed that Alex Cora was one of the players he saw during his first training camp.

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Now, Harper himself brings that veteran presence to the Phillies clubhouse, along with Kyle Schwarber. With Harper’s 13-year, $330 million contract running through 2031, he also has many years ahead to do so.

During a Spring Training game in February this year, Harper spoke about welcoming young players to the clubhouse. He shared the same sentiment then, while speaking about the changing traditions of baseball.

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“There comes a time in baseball where you need him to be comfortable and know that he is important. He is a part of the team,” Harper said, per MLB.com. “Because he is gonna be having big at-bats in October, throwing pitches for us in October. We need him to know that we have all the confidence in his ability to go out there.”

Harper believes that as important as it is to respect your seniors, the young players must feel comfortable in the clubhouse. This season, the Phillies welcomed their highly touted pitcher Andrew Painter and outfielder Justin Crawford to the big leagues.

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Amid Painter’s (7.06 ERA) struggles and Crawford (.257 BA) trying to find his rhythm at the plate, Harper and other veterans have certainly extended their support toward the rookies. They would now look to navigate the playoffs together.