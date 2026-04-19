“They Hate Us” – Toronto Expresses Frustration as Blue Jays Manager Defends $33M Pitcher Despite Rough Outing

Manager John Schneider is standing by his closer, but Toronto fans are not buying it. After another frustrating loss, the Toronto Blue Jays find themselves dealing with more than just a rough start, they are now facing growing tension between the clubhouse and a fed-up fanbase.

The pressure centered on closer Jeff Hoffman, who has struggled early in the 2026 season. On Saturday, he entered the eighth inning with the game tied 2-2 and instead of closing it out, he surrendered a grand slam to Corbin Carroll. That swing turned the game into a 6-2 loss and sealed the series for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Despite the result, Schneider made it clear postgame that his confidence in Hoffman has not changed, per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic.

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X handle Underdog MLB quoted Schneider via Bannon, noting, “John Schneider on Jeff Hoffman following Blue Jays’ loss, via @MitchBannon: ‘If there’s a situation to close out a game, I’ll take Jeff Hoffman.’ No player has blown more saves than Hoffman since he joined the Blue Jays.”

Following the outing, Hoffman’s ERA ballooned to 7.71 across 9.1 innings with a 1-2 record. Through 10 appearances, he has converted two saves while blowing three of five opportunities.

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During his first year with the Blue Jays in 2025, Hoffman posted a 4.37 ERA with a 9-7 record in 68.0 innings. Across his 71 outings, Hoffman saved 33 out of the 40 opportunities he got.

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Imago Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman 23 reacts after a strike out in the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners during game six of the MLB, Baseball Herren, USA American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday, October 19, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA TOR20251019938 JOHNxANGELILLO

Hoffman’s outing unraveled quickly, as he allowed two singles and a walk before Carroll stepped in and delivered the decisive blow. It was the kind of moment that has defined his early season struggles, even as Schneider continues to back him publicly.

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“I have a lot of confidence in Jeff Hoffman. I feel for him right now because he’s going through it,” Schneider told The Athletic. “I get it; when you’re in that spot, it gets magnified, and that’s part of it. He’s man enough to handle it.”

Hoffman has one more year left on the three-year, $33 million contract he signed with the Blue Jays. But fans are not too keen on seeing him close out future games for the Blue Jays.

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Toronto fans express frustration at manager John Schneider

Jeff Hoffman is bearing the brunt of the blame for the Blue Jays’ latest loss to the Diamondbacks. Now, as his manager came to his defense, Toronto fans have directed their frustration towards Schneider.

“How did that work for John in the WS? This team isn’t serious,” wrote a fan on X, triggering the Blue Jays’ World Series wounds. In Game 7 of the 2025 World Series, Hoffman was two outs away from the championship. But he blew his chance by surrendering a game-tying homer to Miguel Rojas.

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“They hate us, we hate them back. 7-13? Enjoy nothing, you Canadian losers. USA! USA! USA! USA! USA!” A user took a dig at the Blue Jays’ current record in the American League. The franchise sits at the bottom of the AL East with a 7-13 record.

“Maybe Schneider should have his head checked, idiot. The fans should boycott the games until they start playing like they give a shit,” commented a frustrated fan. Toronto is on a losing streak. Apart from losing four consecutive games, the franchise is on a six series losing streak. In their last four games, the Blue Jays have not scored more than 3 runs since their 9-7 win against the Brewers.

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While one fan wrote, “So glad this manager was not rewarded with a ring. Insanity,” another logically dissected Schneider’s comment: “Schneid’s doing what any good manager would do. Deflecting the heat onto himself and offering positive reinforcement to a struggling player. The rest of the team will love that. Fans not so much.” The Toronto Blue Jays are the only Canadian team to play and win the World Series. With Schneider as the manager, the franchise made it to the World Series last year for the first time since 1993. However, while their previous two appearances (1992, 1993) ended in a win, Toronto lost the 2025 World Series in Game 7.