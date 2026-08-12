“They Have to Sign (Tarik) Skubal”: Mets Urged to Address Their Biggest Concern Amid Season-Long Struggle

From the current vantage point, some might argue that the Mets’ 2026 season is essentially over, with the roots of their struggles tracing back as far as April. Juan Soto’s early-season injury disrupted their momentum and contributed to a 12-game losing streak. Then came the late-night trade that sent David Peterson to Chicago. Even at the August 3 trade deadline, the Mets failed to make any substantial moves. However, all may not be lost for the future, as Jim Duquette bluntly pointed to a potential solution.

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The New York Mets have spent much of the season near the bottom of their division and now sit 11.0 games out of the Wild Card race. Pitching inconsistencies, a lack of depth, and injuries have exposed weaknesses in their rotation, with Tarik Skubal emerging as a potential solution, according to an insider.

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“My biggest concern has been and is in the rotation. Not because of McLean or Scott. I like what I have seen of Thornton so far. I really think they should have signed Holmes. The philosophy that David Stearns has had, it just doesn’t work in New York. They have to sign Skubal,” Jim Duquette said on New York Post Sports in conversation with Jon Heyman. “I don’t believe there’s any other way out of this if they don’t get Skubal.”

Duquette served as the Mets’ general manager from 2003 to 2004 and subsequently stayed with the front office until the end of the season. That’s why he knows how the club works and has a pretty good idea of what they need right now.

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He even compared teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees, noting that they have more certainty in their rotations. Meanwhile, despite having one of the biggest payrolls in MLB, approximately $350 million, including taxes, the Mets are still struggling with pitching. However, he didn’t single out anyone in particular, but expressed his confidence in Nolan McLean, Holmes, and Christian Scott.



The Mets and Cubs agreed to a deal that sent the right-handed pitcher Clay Holmes and outfielder Tyrone Taylor to Chicago in exchange for infield prospect Jefferson Rojas. When healthy, Holmes has been highly effective with ground balls, relying on the heavy sinker that had helped him establish himself as a solid Yankees closer. Since transitioning into the starting rotation before last season, Holmes has emerged as one of MLB’s most effective sinker specialists, joining the likes of Cristopher Sánchez and Framber Valdez.

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Moving on, McLean has an 8-8 record with a 3.42 ERA and 159 strikeouts, while Scott is equally commendable with a 3-3 record and a 3.45 ERA with 98 strikeouts. He also praised Zack Thornton, who has a 2.52 ERA, but they are still in need of someone to lead them from the front. And that’s where Tarik Skubal comes into play.

The 29-year-old was on a one-year, $32 million deal with the Detroit Tigers, but the Dodgers swooped him in, exchanging 3 of their top prospects in return. He won the AL Cy Young Award in the last two years and currently has a 7-6 record with a 2.93 ERA in 18 starts. What Duquette argues is how he enters free agency at the end of this season.

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Both he and show host Jon Heyman agree that the Mets should make sure to land him in New York.

They acknowledged that the Mets and Dodgers might lock horns over Skubal, a move that could push the Mets’ payroll to $400 million. That is one bet they should be willing to make, given the left-hander’s skills and expertise, particularly considering where they currently stand in the league.

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The Mets have little room for another miss

New York went through a major overhaul in the last offseason, and one of their biggest gambles was Freddy Peralta. While David Stearns and the franchise expected him to anchor the rotation, he ended up with a 4.99 ERA and a 5-9 record. The team eventually offloaded him at the trade deadline to the Tampa Bay Rays.

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The Mets are currently fifth in the NL East with a 53-68 record. They are 25th in the league and 11.0 games behind the last National League Wild Card spot. Plus, they are still looking to end their four-decade World Series drought.

David Stearns took over as the Mets’ president of baseball operations in October 2023, and the team managed to reach the playoffs the very next year. But they weren’t able to make it to October in 2025, and their chances of making it this year are pretty slim.

It’s not as though their rotation is absolutely abysmal. In fact, they have a 4.12 ERA, which ranks 16th in the league. The Mets are also ninth in MLB with a .238 opponents’ batting average.

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Such numbers have come when they have 8 players on the injured list, out of whom 6 are pitchers. As of now, the Mets have won two consecutive series against the Cleveland Guardians and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Their series against the Atlanta Braves is currently underway and tied.

That’s why Jim Duquette is suggesting a possible solution that can eventually help their aim to rebuild for the future.

True, the Dodgers won’t be willing to give up one of their aces easily, and the challenge would be even greater if Tarik Skubal can play a key role in their pursuit of a third consecutive World Series title. However, those obstacles aren’t enough to change the former general manager’s mind. He remains convinced that the left-hander can provide the edge New York currently lacks.