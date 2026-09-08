“They Said He Was Done”: Yankees’ Captain Aaron Judge Comeback News Already Has Fans Hyped Up

The Bronx will finally have its favorite number 99 back on the diamond this Tuesday. For the last three months, New York Yankees fans have anxiously held their breath regarding their postseason lineup. Now, the team has officially activated Aaron Judge from the 60-day IL, signaling the team is finally October-ready. As the franchise announced the highly anticipated return of their captain, ecstatic fans immediately flooded social media.

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He was slashing .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs across 59 games when the Yankees placed him on the injured list with a right rib stress fracture. He has not played since May 31, missing 84 consecutive games while the Yankees desperately maintained their position atop the AL Wild Card race. With Judge fully healed and participating in live batting practice, the organization quickly finalized his corresponding roster move.

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“Today, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Reinstated OF Aaron Judge (#99) from the 60-day injured list. Designated RHP Chase Hampton for assignment,” the franchise announced through their official X handle.

This shouldn’t be surprising, considering Yankees manager Aaron Boone had already hinted last weekend that Judge was “close to the endgame of being ready to play.”

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Judge fractured his rib while making a diving play in the outfield against the Houston Astros back in late April. He was initially diagnosed with a bone bruise. For a month, Judge played through the pain, but when it persisted, the Yankees sent him for an MRI. The scans revealed his stress fracture.

He was expected to return in four to six weeks. But healing took longer, possibly because his right first rib had been injured before in 2019. Judge was not cleared to resume baseball activities until August. But once he started, Judge quickly progressed. He joined the Yankees on their West Coast trip, which ended 3-3.

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“I’m mad how long it has taken,” Judge reportedly said. “It is what it is. I wish it was real two months ago, but we’re at this point [now]. We’re getting close. I can’t wait to be back out there.”

On Monday, Judge took his final live batting practice. The next time he bats, it will be on the field against the Colorado Rockies. He has opted to skip a minor league rehab assignment.

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As the Yankees captain returns to the lineup, the franchise posted a video in Judge’s honor. Captioning the post “No further questions, Your Honor,” the Yankees used questions from multiple reporters about Judge’s return as the background audio.

The Yankees are celebrating Judge’s return as much as the fans.

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Fans react to the highly anticipated return of Aaron Judge

The Yankees fans are relieved to have their captain back. One fan expressed his relief using a famous Walt Whitman poem, “O Captain! My Captain!”

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Another fan wrote, “The Captain is back!!!”

Clearly, fans have missed having Judge in the outfield as well. He recorded +3 DRS last season. In the 59 games he played, Judge did not commit any errors in the outfield.

However, Jasson Dominguez, the new Yankees right fielder, with limited big-league experience, has recorded 2 errors.

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“They said he wouldn’t come back; they said he was done. They said this and that. Judge is back. Time to get to work,” commented one passionate fan.

Another fan wrote, “As long as he can pick up a ball that’s rolling in the grass, he will be an improvement over Dominguez.”

Judge has been one of the biggest offensive pieces in the Yankees’ lineup. He has led the franchise in offense multiple times. Last year, Judge hit 53 homers and was the AL MVP.

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“Just make Judge the DH. His bat is too valuable for him to get injured in the OF. DH would extend his career,” suggested one fan.

Aaron Judge has 385 career home runs under his name. He ranks fourth in franchise history, trailing Babe Ruth (659), Mickey Mantle (536), and Lou Gehrig (493).

The New York Yankees are only 4 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays, and they meet in the Bronx later this month. With the added offensive boost from Aaron Judge now, the Yankees can aim for the top spot in the AL East and a postseason bye.