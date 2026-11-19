With the December 1 CBA deadline fast approaching, MLB’s labor negotiations are heading toward a familiar roadblock. And Commissioner Rob Manfred’s latest remarks have added another layer of tension. While there is still room for compromise on several issues, Manfred has drawn a firm line on one of the biggest sticking points: a salary cap.

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“I will say that there’s plenty of room for compromise. But there is one thing that I will not compromise,” the commissioner declared. He leaves little room for optimism among players who have opposed the proposal from the outset. And with time running out, the MLBPA isn’t taking the league’s hardline approach lightly. Interim executive director Bruce Meyer has fired back at MLB, accusing the league of a “lack of seriousness” as the two sides move closer to a potentially ugly labor showdown.

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“There can be no clearer example of the league’s lack of seriousness than their insistence that they will not negotiate over the economics outside of a radical change to the system that would dramatically reduce overall player compensation for all categories of players and strip fundamental rights from players, like the ability to have truly guaranteed contracts,” MLBPA interim executive director Bruce Meyer said. “There should be no illusions about the owners’ true motivation in pushing for this system. They want to make more money in profits and franchise values by artificially suppressing player salaries,” Bob Nightengale shared Meyer’s statement.

The latest face-off started after Manfred repeated his earlier stance on the salary cap. “That is the issue that we’re hearing from a vast majority of our fans. They’re wanting a salary cap and floor, and on that, we will not compromise. We are not prepared to tell 70% of our fans that they’re wrong on this issue.” Just as the former players and insiders were hoping that after proposing to delay the salary cap implementation to 2028, MLB may have softened their stance, Manfred’s latest comment puts all that to rest.

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MLB pitches its proposal as a “50-50 revenue split” matching the NFL, NBA, and NHL. However, the union calculates that players already receive over 55% of league revenue under the current uncapped system. It means a 50-50 split immediately reduces their share.

MLB’s proposal restricts top stars from commanding market-rate deals by capping individual contracts at 15% of team payroll (16% for re-signing with a current club) and limiting contract lengths to five or six years. Without a hard cap, big-market teams like the Dodgers, Mets, and Yankees must bid against each other for top talent. This raises the salary bar for everyone. Under MLB’s proposed $258.2 million cap, eight high-spending teams would be forced to shed over $528 million in combined payroll. Thus, turning player compensation into a zero-sum game where one player’s raise comes directly out of a teammate’s pocket.

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However, in both the NFL and NBA, salary caps did not shrink total dollar amounts, which surged alongside massive TV deals. But they did reduce the players’ percentage share of league revenue and restrict individual earning potential. So, both the MLBPA and MLB have their own versions of interpreting the salary cap, and by how things are going, chances are very unlikely that a new CBA will be in place by December 1.