“They Were Making My Life a Nightmare”- Mets’ $12M Veteran Sounds Alarm on Astros’ Toxic Clubhouse Culture

The Houston Astros have been a nightmare for many teams, like the New York Yankees and the Dodgers. But they have also been the same for some of the players. And one of those players is the former Mets star, JD Martinez. Long before Martinez became a $12M veteran leader for the Mets, he endured a clubhouse environment with the Astros that he says was nothing short of a ‘nightmare.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After getting hired as the Mets’ Special Assistant to Baseball Operations, Martinez talked about why he took up this job. He said, “When I was at the Astros, I remember I was in a bad spot… I would reach out to the veteran guys… they weren’t very nice… just making my life a nightmare.”

ADVERTISEMENT

JD Martinez said that he accepted the Mets’ role to be a guide to young hitters in the Mets setup. He explained that this decision came as a result of the promise he made to himself while he was playing for the Astros.

Martinez says that the veterans with the Astros when he started his career were not of much help, and he didn’t want that to happen to any other youngster.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that during his Astros days, he struggled, and the numbers he had at that time prove it. Martinez, with the Astros, played 252 games with an average of .251 and hit just 24 homers. His -1.3 WAR across those seasons showed he struggled to make an impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said veterans ignored questions, leaving him feeling helpless inside the clubhouse.

But once Martinez got out of the Astros clubhouse, he looked like a different player. After the Astros run, Martinez batted with an average of .288, hit 307 homers, and made 6 All-Star Appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

He even played a major part in the Boston Red Sox winning the 2018 World Series, where he had an average of .278 with 1 homer and 5 RBIs. Martinez was instrumental to their success throughout the postseason. During the entire postseason, he had an average of .300, with 3 homers and 14 RBIs.

Even in the last year of his career with the Mets in 2024, when he signed a one-year, $12 million contract, Martinez had a stat line better than he had with the Astros. He finished with 16 homers and an average of .235. And the Mets saw his value because they know how a toxic clubhouse can ruin a season.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, the Mets failed to make the postseason, despite a payroll of over $340 million, and most of it was due to the friction in the clubhouse. There was a major clash between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil, and Lindor also apparently did not see eye-to-eye with Juan Soto.

However, both Soto and Lindor have discussed the rumors of a tense relationship between the two.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the season ended, it was reported that this toxicity played a major part in the Mets’ not making the postseason.

With the Mets looking to integrate younger players like Nolan McLean and Carson Benge into the team, it will be very important that things are smooth and do not cause the same problems that Martinez faced with the Astros.

JD Martinez shares his view on the 2026 Mets team

With the New York Mets looking to return to the postseason in 2026, it will be important for the players to take responsibility. And for JD Martinez to keep them in line, it looks like he is already impressed with what he has seen from the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martinez was the DH for the Mets when they made it to the NLCS in 2024. However, they lost in six games to the Los Angeles Dodgers. With Martinez returning as a Special Assistant in 2026, he said, “This could be fun,” to the reporters.

He also added, “I like what they are doing here,” and praised the clubhouse and the front office for providing stability and keeping things in check.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martinez compared the 2024 squad to the current squad and said that the current squad is “more talented” than the 2024 NLCS squad. That 2024 core included Alonso, Nimmo, McNeil, Iglesias, Severino, and Diaz. They pushed the Dodgers to the limit but fell just short of the finish line.

But the 2026 squad has none of them. The new Mets squad has a core of Soto, Bichette, Semien, Polanco, and Robert Jr., with the likes of Francisco Lindor and Francisco Alvarez. Martinez said, “Bo, Marcus, and Juan are big bats,” highlighting the power they hold.

The pitching also improved with the addition of players like Freddy Peralta, while Nolan McLean is already doing his job to be the future ace of the Mets. Additions like Devin Williams and Luke Weaver also add a lot of stability to the bullpen, which was bad last year and ranked 15th with 28 blown saves.

The Mets have started in 2026 with a 7-5 record, including a 4-game winning streak that was broken by the 7-2 loss to the Diamondbacks. The team has also scored well this season with 55 runs scored, matching Martinez’s note that the team “wasn’t scoring” but is now producing more.

Martinez will play a major role as soon as he enters the clubhouse because with the injury to Juan Soto and him being out for the next 2-3 weeks, it will be important for young hitters to step up and handle the pressure.