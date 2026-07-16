“They’re Billionaires for a Reason”: Cody Bellinger Takes Subtle Jab at MLB Owners’ Salary Cap Demand

The MLB salary cap debate has been the center of strong opinions lately, and during the All-Star festivities, when Cody Bellinger faced the inevitable question, “Is a salary cap good or bad for baseball?” he didn’t shy away from voicing his opinion. But even before he started answering, his reaction, facial expression, and the little laugh that escaped him had already made his stance clear.

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“If the billionaires are wanting it, they’re billionaires for a reason,” Bellinger added, per SNY Yankees on X. “They want to continue to enhance their portfolio as much as possible. Us players understand that. So the answer to your question is, no good.”

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Earlier, Commissioner Rob Manfred made the owners’ case for implementing a salary cap. It was one of the league’s first proposals, with a payroll ceiling of $245.3 million (including benefits expenses) for the 2027 season. He argued that a salary cap would bring the structural changes needed not only to help MLB continue thriving but also to maintain competitive balance.

The commissioner also pointed to the $441 million payroll gap between the highest- and lowest-spending clubs in the major leagues. He further argued that a healthier free-agent market would help small-market teams develop bigger stars.

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“I think we need a system where there is a more robust free agent market,” Manfred said. “So, if you don’t want to go to New York or Los Angeles, you have a realistic opportunity to get a viable free agent contract.”

The league also proposed limiting player contracts to five years. Such a rule would not only prevent players from signing massive long-term deals but also phase out existing contracts that exceed the proposed limit. From the players’ perspective, none of these proposals are designed to benefit them.

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Notably, MLB remains the only major league in North America that has yet to incorporate a salary cap, and it has led the owners to believe that franchise values aren’t being reflected through the current system.

So far, the commissioner has framed the salary cap debate around competitive balance and helping secure the future of baseball. The three-time All-Star, however, believed it was more about protecting the financial interests of the owners, and he wasn’t the only one to share those views during the All-Star festivities.

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MLBPA echoes the same sentiment

Bruce Meyer also made pointed remarks on the same day. The interim executive director of the players’ union criticized the proposed salary cap, calling it “subsidized mediocrity.” He argued that it would only allow owners to hide behind the system and avoid competing.

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“Salary caps are bad for fans,” Meyer explained. “Salary caps prevent teams from doing the things that they believe are in their interest to make the team better.”

He has repeatedly pointed out that all MLB teams can compete if they want to. However, some owners deliberately choose not to and instead use lower payrolls as an excuse. Meanwhile, fans have urged those owners to sell their teams if they are unwilling to compete.

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While Manfred had claimed that the fans are in favor of the salary gap, Meyers pointed out that the league is spending millions of dollars to promote the same through the MLB.TV app. He bluntly said that such a campaign wouldn’t have been necessary if fans were already on board with MLB’s proposals. In fact, several All-Stars echoed that sentiment regarding the salary cap.

“I think it’s bad for the game,” Mike Trout said. “I just don’t support that.”

Max Muncy highlighted how every other major league has a salary cap and “not one of those players like it.” That’s why he questioned how MLB expects baseball players to be supportive of its proposal when it’s already being disliked by players from other sports.

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Players like Sal Stewart, Max Meyer, and Jacob Latz, among others, all unanimously agreed with the sentiment as well.

However, the current CBA expires on Dec. 1. That means the two sides have just over four months to reach a mutual agreement. Otherwise, the entire baseball community could be headed for a devastating lockout, and that’s not something Cody Bellinger or any player or fan, for that matter, is willing to experience.