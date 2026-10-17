“They’re Making More Money”: Orioles Owner Reveals The Hidden Truth Behind Owing an MLB Team That No One Tells

As the CBA negotiations intensify and the threat of a lockout looms over baseball, Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein may have said something that could put the league’s long-standing push for a salary cap under fresh scrutiny. For years, owners have argued that rising player salaries and escalating payrolls are making the business increasingly unsustainable. But if Rubenstein’s remarks suggest otherwise, the narrative surrounding MLB’s financial struggles could be in for a major shake-up.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Of course, not every franchise operates with the same financial resources, and some owners may prioritize profitability over building a championship-caliber roster. Yet Rubenstein’s comments could expose an uncomfortable question that MLB owners would rather avoid: Is a salary cap really about financial survival, or is it about controlling how much teams spend on players?

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of my friends were buying teams, and I realized they’re making money. They’re making more money than I’m making in private equity. I thought I should look at it as a financial thing, but ultimately I bought the Orioles for a philanthropic purpose,” Punchoutpitch quoted Rubenstein.

Rubenstein clarifies that teams rarely generate massive annual operating profits on a day-to-day basis. Instead, sports teams function as massive capital appreciation assets. Owners build generational wealth when they sell the teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the massive financial upside, Rubenstein maintains that most owners are driven by ego and competition rather than liquidity. He stated that “owners care more about winning than making money” because there is nothing quite as satisfying as winning a championship. Regarding his own stake, Rubenstein stated that while the numbers are lucrative, he ultimately purchased his hometown Baltimore Orioles for a philanthropic purpose to help re-energize downtown Baltimore.

By contrast, the New York Yankees owner, Hal Steinbrenner, earlier said that MLB’s unsustainable financial plan is why cutting off payroll is important.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that payrolls at that level are unviable for the vast majority of ownership groups due to the heavy luxury tax burdens imposed on repeat offenders. He added, “I don’t believe I should have to have a $300 million payroll to win a championship.”

Steinbrenner further doubled down on this stance last year following the team’s $319 million expenditure during the 2025 season. When asked about rumors regarding efforts to lower the budget, he remarked, “Would it be ideal if I went down [with the payroll]? Of course,” though he clarified that a reduction wasn’t guaranteed if the right championship-caliber opportunities arose.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees owner also defended the organization’s bottom line by pointing out hidden, mounting expenses, including a mandatory $100 million annual Yankee Stadium bond payment to New York City. He argued that fans only focus on top-line revenue without looking at the massive cost side of running the business.

Now, with the majority of the owners arguing about how they are making losses, Rubenstein may have just revealed an uncomfortable truth. However, the Orioles’ owner is also a supporter of the salary cap. And while he said he bought the team for philanthropic purposes, the results are nothing glorious.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Orioles had a 101-win season and a 91-win season in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Since then, they have had 75 wins and 79 wins in the last two years. Still, the owners may be earning profits despite the teams losing.

Let’s now see if Rubenstein’s statement makes any difference to the ongoing CBA negotiations.