“Things in Life That Are Bigger Than Just Baseball”: Dodgers’ Pro Opens Up on Being an American Citizen

Going into the test, Miguel Rojas wasn’t scared and was confident of knowing all the answers to the possible 100 questions. Teammates quizzed him with flashcards and memory tricks for senators and representatives. Miggy even shared that the official overseeing his test didn’t recognize him, and he wanted it that way. The newly American citizen only wanted to focus on the test without any special treatment, as this had nothing to do with baseball.

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For the last 21 years, he has been living in the United States, playing for teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Miami Marlins, while entering the States as a Cincinnati Reds prospect. He has been doing everything according to the rules. And now he sits beside names like Carlos Santana and Eduardo Escobar, who came to the USA and decided that they are proud to be in America.

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“I feel like I did well because I got 100% on all eight questions that they asked me. So I’m proud of myself because of that… There are things in life that are bigger than just baseball,” said Miguel Rojas in the presser after Game 3 of the NLDS against the Braves.

Miguel Rojas owns 2 rings, but acing his citizenship test meant more than anything. The Dodgers veteran studied all 100 questions before traveling to Miami during postseason bye week. Rojas answered all 8 questions correctly, earning a perfect score and leaving him extremely proud.

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That statement carries weight because Rojas has created unforgettable October moments with the Dodgers.

In 2025, his ninth-inning homer tied Game 7, and his play at 2nd against the Toronto Blue Jays kept the Dodgers alive. LA won Game 7, 5-4 in 11 innings, giving Rojas his second championship and a historic October. Yet Rojas said the home run, World Series, and rings mattered less than citizenship.

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Rojas also wanted preparation to define the achievement, rather than anything accomplished on the diamond.

“I don’t want to be kind of judged by my performance on the field,” Rojas noted.

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He wanted people judging him to see the person he became through preparation and responsibility.

“I want to be judged by the person who I am and my preparation,” Rojas said.

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His motivation was deeply personal, because he wanted this achievement for his family and children. That family focus gave the test meaning.

“I wanted to do it for my family, for my kids and for their future,” Rojas shared.

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He came to America from Venezuela at 16 and spent 20 years building his life.

Miggy became emotional talking about how close he was to becoming a US citizen, stating, “This country opened its doors to me to be a professional baseball player. I took that opportunity as a life opportunity, as well. I’ve been doing everything that an American does, and I am really close to being an American citizen.”

After passing the test, officials reviewed his application and physical-presence history before final approval. USCIS generally requires 30 months of physical presence in the previous 5 years.

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Rojas was officially confirmed as a U.S. citizen, completing that journey. He now joins Dodgers players whose American journeys ended in naturalization.

Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela became a citizen in 2015, after first moving to the United States in 1979. He took the Oath of Allegiance at a USCIS naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles. He even became the Presidential Ambassador for Citizenship and Naturalization under President Barack Obama.

Miguel Vargas completed his naturalization process in 2024. Former Dodgers star Yasiel Puig also became a U.S. citizen in 2019.

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After getting his citizenship, Rojas came to the Dodgers clubhouse in a cowboy hat to celebrate his achievement.

Every Boy in Blue has appreciated Rojas, not just because of his last World Series homer, but also because he is essentially an extension of Dave Roberts and the rest of the coaching staff of the Dodgers. Probably that’s why after his retirement in 2026, he is planning to transition into a coaching or player development role with the franchise.

For Rojas, the citizenship achievement belongs first to his family, preparation, and life beyond baseball. But meanwhile, in the sport, things are not looking all bright and shiny for the star.

During the 8th inning on Tuesday, the middle infielder exited the game with reported low back pain. This happened while fouling off a fastball from Braves reliever Brent Suter. Even though he tried to take the next at-bat, he felt continued pain in his swings.

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“I kind of slid right there with the grass. My hip and my lower back tightened up,” Rojas noted postgame.

Even though he expected to return to the field on Wednesday, ultimately, he won’t be available, per reports.