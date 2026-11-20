All it took was a high pitch and a split second to end Balbino Fuenmayor’s game day prematurely. A frightening moment unfolded in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) on November 19 when Caribes de Anzoátegui clashed with Cardenales de Lara. Veteran first baseman Fuenmayor was forced to leave the game after a baseball struck his head.

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In the seventh inning of the contest, the 36-year-old Caribes slugger faced off against Listher Sosa of the Cardenales. With Caribes leading 3-2, the 0-1 pitch flew straight to Fuenmayor’s head as his helmet flew off on impact. Georgeny Pérez shared the video of the scary incident on X.

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Pérez wrote in Spanish, “Balbino Fuenmayor was hit in the head by a ball and had to leave the game after the impact. We hope it was just a scare and nothing serious. A speedy recovery!”

Following the injury, the slugger stepped away from the batter’s box and doubled over as Caribes staff surrounded him. The broadcast camera caught Fuenmayor bending down several times before he left the field to receive medical attention. The veteran walked off the diamond amid applause from fans as Caribes loaded the bases.

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The game eventually went into extra innings, with Cardenales winning 4-3 after Luisangel Acuña delivered the decisive hit in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Following the game, Fuenmayor confirmed that he is doing well and is scheduled for a CT scan on Friday.

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According to the local media outlet Meridiano.net, Fuenmayor informed, “I’m fine, it was just a hit. Tomorrow I’ll have a CT scan for a deeper analysis. But I feel good. The helmet protected me from the ball to the head.”

This is not the first time Fuenmayor has suffered a hit-by-pitch. The latest incident reminds us of an earlier injury that significantly disrupted Fuenmayor’s career in Venezuelan baseball.

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In December 2020, the first baseman suffered a fracture in his left forearm after being hit by a pitch from Tiburones de La Guaira pitcher Ofreidy Gómez. After an MRI, the then-Caribes manager, Jackson Melián, revealed that Fuenmayor would need at least 15 days for the fracture to heal.

However, the injury proved more disruptive than initially anticipated. Fuenmayor appeared in only six regular-season games during the 2020-21 LVBP season. He also managed just three plate appearances during the postseason as he continued recovering.

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The setback was particularly disappointing for the veteran, who had emerged as one of Caribes’ most productive hitters. He eventually bounced back during the 2021-22 season, recording 53 RBIs and earning the LVBP’s Comeback Player of the Year award. This season, Fuenmayor is hitting .237 with 1 home run and 10 RBIs in 19 games.

Notably, before establishing himself as one of the prominent power hitters in Venezuela, Fuenmayor spent several years in the minor leagues.

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Fuenmayor’s Minor League Journey

Originally signed by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2006, Balbino Fuenmayor spent seven seasons in the organization’s minor league system but never advanced beyond Class A. Toronto eventually released him in 2013, forcing him to rebuild his professional career through independent baseball.

His performances in the independent leagues eventually attracted the attention of the Kansas City Royals, who signed him to a minor league contract in October 2014.

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Fuenmayor enjoyed an impressive 2015 season, hitting .354 with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs in 73 games at Double-A Northwest Arkansas before earning a promotion to Triple-A Omaha. He continued impressing at the higher level, batting .377 in 16 games and earning a selection to the Futures Game.

However, a torn ACL in his left knee brought that promising campaign to an abrupt end.

He returned to Omaha in 2016 and later signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves. Despite receiving invitations to major league spring training, Fuenmayor never made his MLB regular-season debut.

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He subsequently continued his professional career in Mexico and Venezuela, becoming an established offensive presence in the Mexican League and the LVBP.

After joining the Caribes, Fuenmayor has developed into one of the franchise’s leading power hitters, earning the LVBP Most Valuable Player award in 2022 and again in 2026.

Now, the player will look forward to spending the rest of his season injury-free.