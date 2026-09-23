$13M MLB Pro’s Retirement Gets Major Update as Tigers Prepare for Emotional Farewell

Justin Verlander’s return to Detroit was supposed to be a chance for him to add another chapter to his already remarkable career. Instead, injuries have reduced his season to just one start. As the veteran had very limited opportunity to represent the Tigers, the franchise is now offering him the chance to bring his journey full circle before the season ends.

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On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers announced that Verlander will start on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. According to Bleacher Report, this will mark his last and final appearance on the mound. But that’s not the only tribute they have planned for the legendary pitcher.

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The Tigers will also have a two-day “Justin Verlander Career Celebration” on September 25 and 26. They will be hosting the opponents for a 3-game series, and the celebration will allow them to honor Verlander during his final weekend with the club.

Justin Verlander started his MLB journey with the Tigers back in 2005. He spent 12+ seasons with the franchise before joining the Houston Astros in 2017.

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He even spent a couple of years with the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants in between before signing a 1-year, $13 million deal with Detroit for this year. But it turned out to be a down season for him.

He made one start against the Arizona Diamondbacks in March. The right-hander struggled, allowing 6 hits, 5 runs, one home run, and 2 walks over 3.2 innings. Verlander suffered from left hip inflammation and then a left hamstring strain. The Tigers had to place him on the 60-day IL.

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While many expected him to be back earlier, the lingering issues with his hip and hamstring delayed his rehab process multiple times.

His rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo was abruptly shut down in June. Last Friday, he threw one inning in a simulated game. Detroit explicitly chose to skip the traditional rehab process to offer him one last chance to be back on the major league mound.

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The Tigers are turning the final weekend of his 22-year career into a full-scale celebration at Comerica Park.

On Friday, September 25, there will be Justin Verlander bobbleheads for fans. And on the following Saturday, they can grab commemorative jerseys. The club will also hand out Verlander cheer cards to the faithful visiting the stadium.

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The festivities will allow fans to recognize the pitcher’s impact in multiple ways. But the most significant one will be the pitcher himself appearing on the mound to take on the Pirates, even though how long the veteran will pitch for is uncertain.

Fans can also get some charitable gifts through the Foundation in his name. The funds collected will go to military veterans and animal welfare.

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Justin Verlander: A career worth celebrating

The 43-year-old had already announced in July that 2026 will be his final year. But before announcing it officially, he held it back from Tarik Skubal.

The former Detroit ace was scheduled for a start on July 8.

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Given how Skubal used to look up to the legend, Verlander thought it would be best not to distract him before the game. The reigning Cy Young winner got to know about the decision in the press conference, and Verlander asked if he was mad at him.

Skubal said he was disappointed in the star instead.

Both Verlander and the reporters had a laugh at their quip.

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Justin earlier mentioned that he doesn’t want to decide his retirement based on some milestone or date. He was relying on his body to tell him to stop. But that didn’t stop him from achieving a legendary status through his 22-season MLB career.

Verlander recorded a 3.33 career ERA with 3,554 strikeouts over 556 starts. He has 266 wins and a 1.14 WHIP in his 3,571.1 innings.

The RHP earned three Cy Young awards, 10 MLB All-Star selections, and a Pitching Triple Crown, along with several other accolades.

He returned to Detroit for 2026, and the fans were overjoyed to have their former hero back. Although it didn’t turn out the way they expected, the Tigers made sure to honor him the way he deserves.

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“Happy to take the final step and not have anything happen,” Justin Verlander said on Tuesday.

Although he said it was like a breath of fresh air, he mentioned that he has to be cautious not to do anything to hamper his start on Saturday.

“I honestly didn’t envision this being my last season, but that’s just the way things go. But I’ve come to terms with it and feel good about where things are at, and I’ve been so thankful. I think ‘thankful’ is probably a word you’ll hear a lot here the last few days,” shared Justin Verlander on Tuesday in front of his locker in the Tigers’ clubhouse, where his journey started and will end this weekend.