$13.3M MLB Star Set to Switch Teams as Red Sox Lose Grip Amid Playoff Uncertainty, Per Analyst

The firing of Alex Cora and other coaches did not help turn around the Boston Red Sox‘s offense. As they sit at the bottom of the AL East with a poor 27-35 record, playoff chances remain bleak. Hence, Craig Breslow would likely become a potential seller this August. With one of the best MLB closers under their control, the Red Sox could make headlines in the relief-pitching market. An MLB analyst recently reported that Boston’s $13.3 million closer can become one of the most sought-after trade pieces.

“Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman is expected to join his eighth different team, and potentially be in the postseason with his sixth different team,” reported Bob Nightengale of USA Today on June 7.

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The Red Sox are looking for a right-handed hitter and need someone decent enough for the trade. That’s where Aroldis Chapman could come in. The 38-year-old veteran closer has posted a perfect 13 out of 13 saves so far in 2026. As multiple teams need relief pitching help, including division rivals the Yankees, Breslow can get a steep price for Chapman. Further, with relievers like Garrett Whitlock and Justin Slaten already in their bullpen, Boston could gain multiple prospects for Chapman.

Debuting in 2010 with the Cincinnati Reds, Chapman has spent sixteen MLB seasons across seven teams. Apart from the Reds, he played for the Yankees, Red Sox, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Chicago Cubs. He holds a career ERA of 2.47.

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Pitching at age 38, Chapman has still not lost his touch. He holds a perfect saves record and a 0.46 ERA in 2026. Last season, Chapman recorded 32 saves out of 34 opportunities. Still dominant with his fastball, the southpaw closer can anchor any bullpen he arrives at. He can also stabilize a reliever-needy team, as well as reinforce an already reliable bullpen.

According to Nightengale, “He is the top reliever available on every contender’s target list, converting 28 consecutive saves dating back to last season, one shy of his career record.”

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Chapman’s latest outing came on June 5 against the Yankees, as he shut out their lineup apart from issuing two walks. He has delivered quality outings throughout the season.

If general managers make him their top reliever target this season, they must place their offers early if Boston is hearing.

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Meanwhile, the Red Sox recorded one more loss against the New York Yankees, taking them further away from a playoff spot. They are now four games behind a Wild Card spot as Boston’s bullpen failed to hold off the Yankees.The The

The Red Sox’s bullpen failure cost match against the Yankees

On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Red Sox could sweep their division rivals, the Yankees. However, a late-inning comeback sparked by a faltering bullpen put their plans into disarray as the Yankees won 6-1.

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Apart from Paul Goldschmidt’s RBI single in the fifth, Ranger Suarez kept the Yankees scoreless until he left the mound in the seventh inning. But the bullpen undid the starter’s dominant outing, as they fell apart. They failed to protect the tie.

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With Justin Slaten on the mound, the Yankees homered thrice in the bottom of the eighth. Apart from Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham’s solo shots, Jazz Chisholm Jr. launched a huge three-run home run, locking the Yankees’ score at 6-1. Meanwhile, the Red Sox could not score a single run in the late innings, dropping them to 27-36.

While another loss makes the Red Sox’s postseason chances slimmer, it opens up more ground for a probable Aroldis Chapman trade. However, Boston might decide to keep Chapman with them, especially for saving such low-scoring games. The trade market is heating up, and the Red Sox can add more fire to it by using him as a trade chip.