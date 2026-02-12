31YO Blue Jays Star Issues Unconditional Apology to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. & Co. Amid Trade Speculations

The Toronto Blue Jays missed the World Series ring by a whisker to the Los Angeles Dodgers, in what was one of the Best World Series Game 7s in recent times. But the jays had a few missing pieces in their team, which could have helped them get over the edge. And one such piece was José Berríos.

As reported by Keegan Matheson, “José Berríos apologized today and has apologized to his teammates for how 2025 ended. He says that he chose to go home to rehab in Puerto Rico and be with his family there, but owned that today, calling it a “mistake” and a ‘bad decision’.”

Jose Berrios ended 2025 on the injured list with right elbow inflammation in late September. The 31-year-old posted a 4.17 ERA across 166 innings before shutting down after a rotation removal decision.

Since July, he carried a 5.37 ERA with a noticeable velocity drop over the final two months. Toronto moved him to the bullpen before placing him on IL on Sept. 25. That IL stint was the first of his 10-year career across 11 MLB seasons total.

The injury removed him from postseason pitching plans entirely during the seven-game World Series loss.

Berrios chose rehabbing in Puerto Rico instead of staying with the Toronto Blue Jays during the World Series.

GM Ross Atkins said he was not happy about the demotion from a starting rotation spot. Atkins confirmed roster selection left him off the World Series roster after the bullpen move decision. Manager John Schneider said emotions ran high during the stretch as the club chased a championship run. Other players like Bowden Francis remained despite missing the roster for the final seven games entirely.

His absence became a storyline as the Dodgers series extended to seven games in the October spotlight.

Despite a setback, the Toronto Blue Jays fought hard through a 7-game World Series against the defending champion Dodgers club.

Game 3 lasted 18 innings before the Dodgers secured a win in a marathon 2-1 thriller. Toronto used multiple relievers across 8.2 playoff innings from Bassitt in a bullpen role alone. Berrios had thrown 166 regular-season innings before injury halted him late in the September stretch.

His availability could have provided length during the 18-inning Game 3 bullpen strain period, especially. In Game 7, Toronto again fell short without rotation depth against the Los Angeles lineup.

While pitching faltered, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivered historic October production for the Toronto Blue Jays lineup consistently. He hit .419 with 7 home runs this postseason across the Division ALCS Series rounds.

Guerrero batted .529 in the Division Series and .385 in the ALCS before a .368 World Series mark. His Game 4 homer off Ohtani erased an early 1-0 deficit in the third inning. That swing tied the series 2-2 after draining an 18-inning loss the previous night in Game3 marathon.

Still bullpen workload showed the cost of missing a veteran starter across seven tense games overall.

Now, 2026 arrives with heavy expectations around Jose Berrios role within the crowded rotation group picture. The Toronto Blue Jays list Cease, Gausman, Bieber, Yesavage, and Ponce alongside him entering spring competition for spots.

Bowden Francis will miss the season after UCL reconstruction surgery, creating further rotation pressure internally. Jose Berrios is under control through 202,6 witan h opt-out decision looming after the season ends officially. A strong season could influence free agency at 32 following a seven-year, $131 million extension.

After the October absence, he must answer with innings and results over a 162-game schedule again.

Jose Berrios’s future is up in the air as the Blue Jays think of a possible trade

Front offices do not float ideas in February unless real conversations are happening behind closed doors. The Blue Jays are weighing what Jose Berrios means to their timeline, payroll flexibility, and competitive reset. When contract value meets shifting priorities, Jose Berrios inevitably becomes the headline attached to trade speculation.

The Blue Jays have been linked to trade talks surrounding Jose Berrios, as reports suggest contenders are eyeing his availability this offseason.

Berrios is under a seven‑year, $131 million contract with three years and roughly $66 million left, making him expensive but still durable. Rumors intensify because Toronto has deepened its rotation by signing Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce, increasing surplus arms. Berrios struggled late in 2025 and ended on the injured list with right elbow inflammation, his first IL stint in his ten‑year career.

He also missed the postseason and stayed back in Puerto Rico to rehab instead of joining the team. That absence and his poor second half have cast doubts on his future with the club.

Atlanta’s need for starting pitching has made Jose Berrios a logical trade target, according to recent reports.

With the Braves still chasing rotation help, they’ve considered Berrios because he has made 32+ starts in most seasons and can reliably take the ball every fifth day. Berrios posted a 4.17 ERA over 166 innings in 2025, showing serviceable consistency despite late‑season struggles.

His ability to log innings is appealing for a club seeking depth rather than ace performance. Berrios’ contract size means any suitor would likely negotiate how much salary Toronto retains.

That negotiation complexity does not erase the fact that Berrios remains a veteran arm with a track record of innings.

For the Blue Jays, moving Berrios may be part of roster balance after the rotation additions and his late‑season issues. His elbow inflammation and demotion from the rotation left his role uncertain going into 2026 training camp.

Toronto’s rotation already includes notable arms, and Berrios may represent expendable salary relief in exchange for future assets. Fans saw him pitch six solid innings in 2025 spring action, but that optimism faded after struggles and a World Series absence. While Berrios has been durable through most of his career, the combination of cost, performance trends, and roster depth gives Toronto reason to explore trades.

In this scenario, both Berrios and the organization might find a fresh start beneficial.